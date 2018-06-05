The South Palm Springs development of Green Fairway Estates met a tragic end. Before the Alexander Construction Company could finish the small community of homes designed by Donald Wexler, the Alexander family died in a plane crash that ended their productive 10-year streak of midcentury home building. Only a handful of the original fairway homes had been built before the family was gone.

One with a set-back center entry fell into its own ongoing tragedy. It was turned into a hackneyed assisted living home where patients eventually lived in squalor while the owner succumbed to a gambling problem.

Judy Christensen and her husband, Steve Powell, found the “dump” of a home on Tahquitz Creek Golf Course while looking for a vacation pad where they could spend weekends away from San Diego. Little about it resembled the vacation-ready homes of the Alexanders’ promotional brochure. But the bank-foreclosed price was right, as was the neighborhood, a mix of the Alexanders’ Green Fairway designs from 1965 and later variations that grabbed embellishments from Hawaiian and Southwest adobe styles.

The home was original in story and in shell, but little more. “There was nothing vintage left in this house. Nothing,” laments Christensen. So they started over, taking cues from the original floor plan to piece 1965 back together again. Walnut floors and poured terrazzo complemented Wexler’s layout.

The renovation stretched across years of working weekends. “It was crazy,” Christensen recalls. “And we lived there through it once all of the new windows were in — just us and crickets!”