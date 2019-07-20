Divine Sisterhood

Green Room Theatre Company’s Summer Conservatory will open its 10th anniversary season at the Indio High School auditorium on July 24 for a three-day run with Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy, a musical remake of the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg hit.

A professional company featuring union actors from stage, film, and television during their September-to-May season, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Green Room Theatre also offers an educational program in the summer for Coachella Valley kids to hone their skills in acting, dancing, singing, and others.

“Our Summer Conservatory, which is only part of what we do, is probably the most rigorous and comprehensive summer program in the Coachella Valley for theater,” says Founding Artistic Director David Catanzarite, an award-winning director and theater educator with 35 years of teaching experience. “We are run by a core of professional educators who have a long background as teachers but also have very strong artistic backgrounds. We have a lot of fun, but we work hard. We train the kids to think like professionals, and we have a lot of students who have come out of our program and gone into the profession.”