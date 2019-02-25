It’s official. Greg Cannom’s work on Vice is worth his weight in gold. Literally. Well, technically, gold-plated and bronze, but why get picky when you’ve just nabbed your fifth Academy Award.

Cannom, who lives in La Quinta, took home the coveted Oscar for Best Achievement for Makeup and Hairstyling at Sunday’s 91st Academy Awards. He previously won awards for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2009), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and also received a Technical Achievement Award in 2005 for a special modified material for makeup applications, which he shared with Wesley Wofford (Bicentennial Man, Hannibal).

Transforming actor Christian Bale into former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice was a monumental feat — from prosthetics, special hair (or lack thereof), and even a “fat suit.”

When asked prior to receiving his latest honor if winning multiple awards and generating a graceful acceptance speech gets any easier, Cannom chuckles before admitting that the answer is: “No!”

“People say it gets easier when you win another Oscar and have to stand in front of a massive audience, not to mention the quarter-of-a-million people watching the show, but it doesn’t get easier,” he adds. “It gets worse.”

The pressure. The pressure.

“You don’t expect it, really,” Cannom explains. “You sit there and kinda go, ‘Oh, I hope I lose so I don’t have to go up there.’ But when you win and they announce your name, you go into a trance. You don’t hear the music. You don’t hear anything else.”

Before arriving at the microphone, looking down, apparently, is important.

“You think, ‘Don’t trip here, don’t trip there, don’t trip on the steps,’” Cannom says. “And then you get up there and get the award from the actor presenting, and you turn around and there’s the microphone and you go, ‘You’ve got to do it.’”

During Sunday’s live Oscar telecast at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Cannom was joined onstage by his fellow Vice makeup-and-hair cohorts Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney (both of whom were first-time nominees). Cannom handled Bale’s various Cheney transformations in the film; Biscoe and DeHaney took on various incarnations of George W. Bush (played by Sam Rockwell), Amy Adams (Lynne Cheney) and other actors.

The Oscar was Vice’s only win out of eight nominations.