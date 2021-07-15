Making Their Marx

Pianist Bill Marx, son of the late Harpo Marx from the comedy troupe The Marx Brothers, and Gregg, an Emmy-winning actor and grandson of Gummo Marx, will headline a special fundraiser for ACT for Multiple Sclerosis on July 25 at Bellatrix at the Classic Club in Palm Desert.

Individual tickets at $150 each include hosted cocktails and appetizers; live performance followed by buffet dinner, and a tax-deductible donation, per IRS guidelines. Cocktails start at 4 p.m., performance starts at 5:15, followed by buffet dinner around 6:15. VIP tables of 8 in the front row go for $1,500.

Tickets are available online at ACTforMS.org or by calling the office at 760-773-9806 and leaving a message. The non-profit ID number for ACT for MS is 33-0880635. You may also mail a check made out to ACT for MS to ACT For MS, 73710 Fred Waring Dr. #118, Palm Desert, CA 92260.