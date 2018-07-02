grilled cheese with bacon,

grilled tomatoes, and herby lemon aioli

Serves four

For the sandwich:

8 slices applewood-smoked bacon

2–3 large, firm heirloom tomatoes, sliced into ½-inch rounds

8 slices thick white bread, such as brioche or sourdough

16 slices sharp white cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons clarified butter

For the aioli:

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons minced capers

2 tablespoons minced fresh dill

juice and zest of ½ small lemon

kosher salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the cast-iron griddle to high heat. Cook the bacon first, rendering the fat until the bacon is crispy and cooked thoroughly, turning over halfway through the process.

When the bacon is finished, remove and drain on paper towels.

Add your tomatoes to the griddle as the bacon is finishing. Sprinkle them with salt and pepper during the cooking. They should be turned once they are browned on one side; remove and drain on paper towels once both sides cook (this will not take long).

Meanwhile, prepare your aioli by combining the ingredients in a small cylindrical cup and using an immersion blender to purée.

To assemble the sandwiches, spread a layer of aioli on one side of each piece of bread. Follow with a piece of the cheddar cheese on four of the slices. Add two pieces of the cooked bacon on top, breaking into smaller pieces if necessary. Add a slice or two of the tomato, followed by another piece of cheese, and lastly the top bread slice (with the aioli-covered side facing inward).

Clean and prepare the griddle for the sandwiches by adding half of the clarified butter. Place the prepared sandwiches onto the center of the griddle and then cover with the dome lid. Cook for two to three minutes or until the bottom of the sandwich is golden brown.

Flip the sandwiches, adding the remaining clarified butter to the griddle and replacing the lid. Cook until the second side is golden brown and the cheese has thoroughly melted.

Remove to a cutting board to cool slightly, then cut in half and serve warm or at room temperature.

Recipe courtesy of Andie Hubka

• • •

chef herve’s tomatoes

Serves four

4 ounces cherry tomatoes on the vine or grape tomatoes

½ cup chili oil

6 ounces burrata cheese

1 ounce American caviar

¼ cup chopped chives

crushed sea salt, to taste

microgreens

zest of 1 lemon

Wash tomatoes and drain on paper towels.

Prep grill. Add wood chips soaked overnight in red wine atop the charcoal for enhanced flavor; drain the wood chips in the morning and dry under the sun until use.

Spread burrata on the plate, then add a drop of caviar, lemon zest, and chives on each plate. Roll the tomatoes in chili oil and grill them on hot charcoal for two minutes. Remove and place on the burrata. Garnish with microgreens.

Recipe courtesy of Herve Glin

• • •