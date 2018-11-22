The high desert is full of surprises, but visitors are more likely to experience a UFO sighting than stumble upon one of the largest orchid farms in North America.

Traveling through Yucca Valley on the way to Joshua Tree, hang a left at the memorably named Old Woman Springs Road and drive 20 miles up to the town of Landers. Perhaps best known as the home of The Integratron, an acoustically perfect wooden dome where seekers and spiritualists take “sound baths” amongst crystal quartz “singing bowls,” Landers is also the headquarters of Gubler Orchids: a colorful jungle in the middle of the Mojave Desert.

Park in the gravel lot and step inside a cool, wet, wonderland of flowers. The friendly staff gives hourly tours of the greenhouse. But be sure to wear closed-toed shoes, as flip-flops and sandals are strictly forbidden among the watering orchids. It’s a feast for the eyes (and nose) with over 60 varieties of orchids blooming at any time.