Faithful Companions

This is exactly what Guide Dogs of the Desert does — helps visually impaired people like Upton find independence and companionship through custom-trained dogs like Leo.

Founded in 1972 by the late Lafayette “Bud” Maynard in his home, Guide Dogs of the Desert expanded in 1975 to a two-bedroom house in Whitewater that remains part of the facility today. The campus has since grown to include a student dormitory, a dog wellness center, kennels, a puppy nursery, and spaces for training.

Now an accredited guide dog school, one of only 14 in the country, Guide Dogs of the Desert breeds, raises, and trains all its dogs on site. Having everything in one location helps the puppies begin their guide dog journey in a comfortable, stress-free environment, and it means the organization gets to know each dog well, which helps in pairing them with their people.

“I loved that what they did was customize the dogs for us,” Upshaw says. “They took the time to make these dogs our partners.”

It’s a partnership that begins long before the visually impaired ever meet their dogs.

“I talk about it like matchmaking,” says Tim Hindman, the former director of client programs. “This is not one size fits all. It’s not like buying a dog off Amazon. A lot of care goes into finding the right dog for the right student.”

Students come to Guide Dogs of the Desert from all over the country and must already have some orientation and mobility skills. They’re people who can walk around their home or community with the use of a cane, or travel to work using public transportation.

“Our students have mobility, they have destinations, they have active lifestyles,” says Michal Anna Padilla, director of training. “We look at who these people are, see what their household is like, and determine what their needs are.”