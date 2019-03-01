Helen Rose’s costume designs for MGM are among Hollywood’s most iconic: Grace Kelly’s gauzy pink gown from High Society, Elizabeth Taylor’s sultry cocktail number from Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Lana Turner’s corselet from The Merry Widow that sparked the eponymous midcentury lingerie trend.

During a career that spanned 23 years and included more than 200 films, Rose was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning two. Though she passed away in Palm Springs in 1985, her costumes live on in the Helen Rose/Marilyn Visel collection, donated by friend Barbara Marx to the Palm Springs Historical Society.

These ensembles usually reside inside archival boxes, wrapped in tissue and stored in a climate-controlled room. But at tonight’s Hollywood Party event, the chiffon ruffles will air out, every hand-sewn sequin and bead will glimmer, and Rose’s designs will sparkle for an audience once again. Costumes worn by Cyd Charisse, Judy Garland, and Lena Horne will join those of Turner, Taylor, Kelly, and other silver-screen stars.