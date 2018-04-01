There’s a certain cachet to a home that’s been “custom designed,” yet the true meaning of that term can be elusive. But there’s nothing ambiguous about the attention to detail architect Guy Dreier has brought to a two-acre tennis estate in Rancho Mirage.
Drier, the son of noted Swiss architect Eduard Dreier, designed the home for the late Joel Moskowitz — a manufacturer whose lightweight ceramic inserts for body armor helped protect U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan — and his wife, Ann.
After the Moskowitzes purchased the house in 2011, they had the opportunity to buy an additional acre of land, doubling the size of the property. Drier, who designed the main residence, contacted them and “offered to design additional structures that included the guest house, tennis court, basketball court, and outdoor entertainment center,” says real estate agent Catherine Kroopf of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who has the listing for the $9.795 million home along with Scott Lyle.
Dreier also created all of the furniture throughout the main residence and guest house. (The home is being offered turnkey furnished.)
A 3,000-square-foot guest house was added to the property by architect Guy Dreier. “He created a masterpiece with soaring rooflines, cedar ceilings, and abundant patios for entertaining and watching play on the tennis court,” says real estate agent Catherine Kroopf.
“When it comes to style and flow, Guy’s houses are more organic and structural than just pieces of art,” adds Kroopf. In this case, that meant designing furniture in unique shapes, like dining room tables that are neither rectangular nor square but uniquely configured to complement the size and structure of the room.
“Every room is designed to flow into one another and yet create intimate spaces at every turn,” says Lyle. “The sense of scale is unmatched, and the opportunities to relax and entertain are everywhere.”
The living room of the guest house is an entertainment zone all its own. The casita includes disappearing, electric walls of glass that open the entire structure to the mountain views, a bedroom suite with spa bathroom, a gym, open kitchen, a grilling area, three fireplaces, and five flat-screen televisions indoors and outdoors.
The living area of the main residence has 22-foot ceilings, multiple conversation areas, a dramatic floating fireplace, and a wet bar.
The living area features 22-foot ceilings, multiple conversation areas, a dramatic floating fireplace, wet bar, and walls of glass that overlook the pool and outdoor entertaining spaces. As with the rest of the home, Dreier designed furniture to accentuate the functionality of the room.
Other features of the 10,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate include a chef’s kitchen, media/family room, three guest suites in the north wing of the main residence, a large home office, a wine cellar, and a master suite that occupies the entire south end of the house.
The backyard has a lagoon-like setting with a swimming pool that gently wraps around the rear of the home, along with a swim-up grotto with a sunken bar, a flat-screen television, and a waterfall. “There’s an additional rock-formation waterfall at the opposite end, along with a large, spa, fire feature, and shallow wading areas that glide right up to the floor-to-ceiling glass walls of the home office and a powder room for additional drama,” says Kroopf.
An elaborate, lagoon-style pool wraps around the rear of the home and has a swim-up grotto with sunken bar, a flat-screen television, and waterfall.
“The professional, sunken tennis court was conceived as the secondary focus on the additional acre of the estate developed in 2015,” she adds. “Full lighting and landscape create the most amazing sporting environment for tennis pros and amateurs alike.”
7 Coronado Court, Rancho Mirage. For more information, contact Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman, 760-333-8454, scott.lyle@elliman.com, or Catherine Kroopf, 949-939-2405, cathy.kroopf@elliman.com.
The professional, sunken tennis court with pavilion seating is one of many outdoor features that include a bocce ball court, half-court basketball, and horseshoe pit. “This residence not only takes advantage of outdoor recreation, it redefines it,” says real estate agent Scott Lyle. The estate also has a citrus orchard with raised-vegetable and rose gardens.