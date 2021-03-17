Gracious Living

Designer Guy Dreier left his modern contemporary touches on this Vintage Club home.
Within this enchanted California desert is an oasis of recognized excellence fit for any discriminating home buyer. Designed to embrace a new age of architectural distinction at the onset of the 21st Century, this residence suits the lifestyle of this new generation of buyers as it is both elegant and livable.
This open and spacious abode fulfills one’s desire for secluded privacy within a secure community that is dedicated to provide the highest levels of service to a treasured few.
The absolute ultimate in gracious desert living has been achieved by designer Guy Dreier who has beautifully decorated this home in complement with his unique contemporary architectural style. Timeless beauty, elegance, comfort and flair are conveyed in an eminently gracious manner to be enjoyed by family and friends. Extending across a 1.31 acre double-lot, set high in the cove, the residence is composed of grandly proportional spaces.
Prominent throughout the home’s approximate 18,404+/- square feet is Dreier’s influencing talent for artistically designed ceilings, angled walls and a vast use of glass allowing nature’s beauty to permeate the living environment.
Bridging the oasis that lies beneath this social habitat begins with a dramatic entrance leading to the spectacular living room and dining room that are separated by a massive 15′ open fireplace and are flanked by tinted glass pathways that allow guests to view the meandering lagoon below.
An expanse of both pocket and stacked sliding glass doors expose cantilevered terraces that offer scenic views and generate the energy derived from fresh air and natural sunlight. The all-encompassing primary suite with fireplace and pocket sliding doors that open to a dedicated patio with firepit also includes an office space, privacy spa with waterfall, sauna/shower, work-out gym, grand jacuzzi-style soaking tub, spacious walk-in closet and a single golf cart garage
There are three capacious and nicely appointed guest suites, each with ensuite bath and private landscaped patio and each set within its own secluded wing. The residence includes an intimate media room, a centrally located open kitchen with L-shaped center island and a peninsula, quality appliances, both set-in and walk-in refrigeration components and a walk-in pantry. Sharing the kitchen’s domain is the morning room with breakfast seating and a private screened-in terrace that includes the outdoor built-in barbecue.
There are four powder rooms strategically located within the home. The home’s glass walled elevator, along with a spiraling staircase, offers access between the living level and the ultimate automotive connoisseur garage with driveway access on the street opposite of the main entry driveway. The finished garage is an air condition space and is designed for multiple cars. The garage proudly boasts a partial glass ceiling (which also serves as the floor of the office above) to allow for easy viewing, there are also multiple storage areas, a powder room, and an isolated mechanical room.
An unparalleled experience awaits, make an appointment to view this exceptional residence soon.
75297 Falling Rock Lane
Indian Wells, California
Exclusively Listed By Vintage Club Sales
Price Available Upon Request
DRE #02091034
