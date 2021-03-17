Gracious Living

Within this enchanted California desert is an oasis of recognized excellence fit for any discriminating home buyer. Designed to embrace a new age of architectural distinction at the onset of the 21st Century, this residence suits the lifestyle of this new generation of buyers as it is both elegant and livable.

This open and spacious abode fulfills one’s desire for secluded privacy within a secure community that is dedicated to provide the highest levels of service to a treasured few.

The absolute ultimate in gracious desert living has been achieved by designer Guy Dreier who has beautifully decorated this home in complement with his unique contemporary architectural style. Timeless beauty, elegance, comfort and flair are conveyed in an eminently gracious manner to be enjoyed by family and friends. Extending across a 1.31 acre double-lot, set high in the cove, the residence is composed of grandly proportional spaces.