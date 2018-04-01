There’s a certain cachet to a home that’s been “custom designed,” yet the true meaning of that term can be elusive. But there’s nothing ambiguous about the attention to detail architect Guy Drier has brought to a two-acre tennis estate in Rancho Mirage.

Drier, the son of noted Swiss architect Eduard Dreier, designed the home for the late Joel Moskowitz — a manufacturer whose lightweight ceramic inserts for body armor helped protect U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan — and his wife, Ann.