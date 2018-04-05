Guy Fieri has traveled across America as host of the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, including several stops in the Coachella Valley.

The owners of the tasty local spots he visited have filled us in on some of the details. Among the takeaways:

• The show’s team of researchers carefully scouts the restaurants ahead of time. Restaurants need to send in their menu items (even daily specials) for Fieri to review. He personally chooses the dishes he wants to feature on the show; the restaurants have no say.

• Fieri is on-site for about three hours. The crew shuts down the restaurant for two days for pre-production.

• The first time Fieri takes a bite of the dish on the show is the first time he actually tastes it.

VIDEO: Grill-A-Burger shares how they prepare two of Guy Fieri’s favorite burgers from his visit to Palm Desert. (Video by Steven Salisbury).