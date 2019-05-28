Guys Getaway

Beauregarde

Made with Laphroaig single-malt whisky, blended scotch, blueberry, ginger syrup, and lemon, this libation is available at the dimly lit Del Rey bar at the Villa Royale hotel in Palm Springs. delreypalmsprings.com

Pívat Old Fashioned

Agua Caliente Casino’s cigar lounge infuses the classic cocktail with applewood smoke. When servers present the drink, they remove a cloche to release the cloud right before you take a sip. hotwatercasino.com

House-Mixed Tonic & Gin

At Morgan’s in the desert, the historic restaurant at La Quinta Resort & Club, Hendrick’s gin gets stirred with Wilks & Wilson tonic elixir and San Pellegrino in lieu of the cheap, fizzy stuff from a soda gun. morgansinthedesert.com

Little Owl

Rittenhouse Rye, Charbay Walnut Liqueur, IPA syrup, and a dash of Amaro di Angostura bitters will quench your thirst at Seymour’s, the speakeasy-style backroom bar at Mr. Lyons in Palm Springs. seymoursps.com

Armando’s Margarita

Armando’s Dakota Bar & Grill in Palm Desert is famous for its stiff drinks, and its classic, fresh-squeezed margarita comes with a disclaimer and a drink limit. They’re so strong, you can only order two. 760-346-0744