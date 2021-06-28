They Called Him Gypsy Boots

One of the guys in Boots’ “tribe” was songwriter eden ahbez, who honored his friends with the 1948 song “Nature Boy,” which Nat “King” Cole turned into a hit. It topped the pop charts for eight weeks and became a jazz standard.

Eventually, the “Nature Boy” came in from the wild. In 1953, Boots settled down. The high school dropout married his seeming opposite: Lois Bloemker, a straight-laced, educated woman from the Midwest. Together, they raised three sons at their Griffith Park home in L.A.

But Palm Springs was never far from Boots’ heart.

“We went to Palm Springs a lot,” Daniel remembers of his childhood. “I have fond memories of stopping at Hadley’s for date shakes as a little kid. A few times a year, Gypsy would take us all down to Palm Springs to pick dates at some of the date orchards. That was pretty special.”

In 1958, Boots opened the Health Hut on Beverly Boulevard, the first of many health food businesses that he started.

“Around the time of Health Hut, he would go into the salons in Beverly Hills and sell fruit and homemade avocado-and-sprout sandwiches my mom would make,” Daniel recalls.