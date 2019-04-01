Seeing Double

Designed for a woman who loves to take baths, adores the color orange, and wanted her sprawling midcentury home to evoke old Hollywood glamour in a modern way, this bathroom defines the word “custom.”

The homeowner commissioned H3K Design to reimagine her entire residence, which was built in the 1960s as a show home by Glendale architect Clair Earl. Although Earl’s series of three properties on Laverne Way didn’t turn him into an architectural superstar in the desert, the original outdoor-shower enclosure, topped by decorative concrete block, gave the designers at H3K a vintage-fabulous starting point.

Inside, natural light floods the room and gets magnified by expansive glass windows, chrome fixtures, and an oversize mirror layered over brushed stainless-steel tiles.