Perched on a hill at The Vintage Country Club in Indian Wells, a beautiful 10,000 square foot contemporary home adorned with retrospective of oil paintings by revered artist Neil Nagy wowed the guests of the event’s co-hosts, Christian Hohmann, Blake Haddock, and Maureen Atkinson.

Nagi, who resides in Palm Springs, also has a studio in the downtown San Pedro Waterfront arts district. He has held exhibitions internationally and has participated in several private and corporate collections.

This was the first public appearance of Nagy in more than five years and his works on display spanned more than five decades. There were numerous paintings and works on paper from Neil’s personal collection that have never been offered for sale before.

The house, designed by award-winning architect Guy Dreier, offers complete privacy and panoramic mountain views. There are many aspects of the home to be admired from the walls of glass that complement the indoor/outdoor living, to the grand master suite with a large sitting area and impressive fireplace. An awe-inspiring master bath offers a central fireplace that opens to the shower, a steam shower, sauna, exercise area, and outdoor patio with a shower, spa, fire-pit and lounging bed. The gourmet kitchen is as unique with a large skylight. Three guest suites are located along a private corridor with beautiful garden and mountain views.

