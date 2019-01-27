The theme song is hard to forget. Those four funky bars of bass, that first jazzy chor, and the slow bluesy beat are gritty and almost grimy, the way Greenwich Village was in the 1970s where the 12th Precinct and Captain Barney Miller’s squad of perfectly imperfect detectives protected its wacky inhabitants. The sitcom was consistently fresh and laugh-out-loud funny, but at its core it had a lesson in humanity. Barney Miller was one of a handful of sitcoms that tackled racism, gay rights, prostitution — if it was in the news, the writers wanted to have a discussion about it with America.

The level-headed Captain Miller was played by Broadway veteran Hal Linden, who will be performing his musical review Barney and Me Feb. 9 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. The show includes a seven-piece band and is a reflection on Linden’s life.

He invited Palm Springs Life into his home to talk about the show and his career. His entire family was home for the holidays (“It’s a train wreck in there,” he said), and Linden thinks the view from his patio is the perfect backdrop for a video, and he isn’t wrong. It sits just off a pond and reflects the mountains behind it. It’s spectacular. He doesn’t mind giving us a tour, though, and while the home is lovingly lived-in at the moment, it is charming.

VIDEO: Hal Linden answers questions about starring on the show, Barney Miller.