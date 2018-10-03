halloween-2018

Halloween 2018: Where to Go, What to Do

Time to eat, drink, and be scary. Here is a list of events for kids, families, and adults in Greater Palm Springs.

Kelley Huskey Attractions, Current Digital

PHOTOGRAPH BY GETTY IMAGES

Pet costumes, Frankenstein, 20,000 pieces of candy, and a Disco Dance-Off — it’s not just another Halloween in Greater Palm Springs.

There are plenty of options for kids and adults. We’ve compiled a list of events that are family-friendly and those for the 21+ crowd. Grab your little monsters, your boo-friend, or ghoul-friend and make this a memorable Halloween.

Family Friendly
Halloween Carnivals And Spooktacular

Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m.., Indio Hills Community Center

Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.., Bagdouma Community Center, Coachella

Oct. 27, 1-6 p.m., Indio Community Center

Oct. 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Thousand Palms Chamber Of Commerce

Contact: myrecreationdistrict.com

 

Creepy Crafts, Costume Contests, & Ghostly Games

Idyllwild Haunted Ghost Town’s “Fort Of No Return”

Where: Camp Emerson Fort in the Woods, Idyllwild

When: Fridays and Saturdays in October And Halloween Night, 7-10 p.m.

Price: Tickets are $15 At Idyllwildghosttown.Org, Cash Only At The Gate

Event: Take a Spooky Hayride into the Haunted Forest, Visit the Haunted Lodge and an Abandoned Mine, and try to Make Your Way Out of a Frightening Maze and Listen to Live Music.

Contact: facebook.com/Idyllwildshauntedghosttown

 

Coachella Valley Autism Society of America Halloween Spooktacular

Where: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert

When: Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to noon

Price:   Free admission. There are fees for rides, food, and some activities.

Event: Carnival games, a pumpkin patch, costume contest, music and entertainment, trick-or-treating, rides, face painting, crafts, and more.

Contact: cvasa.org

 

Headless Horseman Ride at Vail Headquarters

Where: Vail Headquarters, Temecula

When: Various dates in October, 6-9:30 p.m.

Price: Rides are $5 per person ages 3+, ages 2 and under are free

Event: Horse-Drawn Wagons Carry Guests Through Spooky Sites While You Hear The Story Of The Legend Of Vail Hollow. Ride Lasts Approximately 10 Minutes. This Is A Family Fun Ride And Is Not Scary.

Contact: temeculacarriageco.com

 

Howl-O-Ween Photoshoot Fundraiser At San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus

Where: San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, San Jacinto

When: Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Photo, printing and matting starts at $10. Space is limited. Visit freddiebphotography.com to reserve your spot.

Event: All small animals are welcome to attend a fun and festive Halloween photoshoot, with a Halloween backdrop, green screen, props, and animal costumes. There will be vendors on hand as well.

Contact: facebook.com/events

 

Monster Mash Halloween Party

Where: Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Recreation Center, Beaumont

When: Oct. 20, 4-8 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Event: Costume contest, games, trick-or-treating, bouncers, and fun for the whole family, with food available for purchase.

Contact: beaumontca.gov

Palm Valley School Fall Festival

Where:        Palm Valley School, Rancho Mirage

When: Oct. 27, 3-6 p.m.

Price:   Free admission, cost for some booths, food, and games

Event: Open to the public, with a pie-eating contest, Halloween costume contest, DJ, dunk tank, climbing wall, horse rides, sack races, barbecue, face painting, a tug-of-war contest, and more.

Contact: facebook.com

palmvalley

PHOTOGRAPH BY STUART WATSON

Get a free facial from the pie-eating contact at Palm Valley School.

Frankenstein – Celebrating the 200th Anniversary

Where: Welwood Murray Memorial Library, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Event: To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein, come watch “The Frankenstein Files: How Hollywood Made a Monster,” a short documentary, followed by the original 1931 film, starring Boris Karloff.

Contact: palmspringsca.gov

 

Teen Pumpkin Carving Day

Where: Palm Springs Public Library, Teen Zone, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Price:  Free admission

Event: Open to tweens and teens in 6th – 12th grades. Come out and carve a pumpkin before Halloween.

Contact: palmspringsca.gov

 

Youth Do-It-Yourself Crafternoon – Let’s Carve A Pumpkin!

Where: Palm Springs Public Library, Youth Story Room, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Event: Open to kindergarteners through fifth graders.

Contact: palmspringsca.gov

 

Desert Ice Castle Halloween Nights

Where: Desert Ice Castle, Cathedral City

When: Oct. 26, 27, and 31, 7-9:15 p.m.

Price: Admission is $10 and includes skates

Event: Skate to creepy Halloween music under spooky lights in the haunted ice castle.

Contact: facebook.com

 

Palm Springs Air Museum – 11th Annual Halloween-Themed Chili Cook-Off And Car Show

Where: Palm Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Price: Admission is $10.50-$17.50, free for members, tastings are $1 each, one costumed child 12 and under admitted free with paying adult.

Event: Check out some cool cars, then it’s up to you to dig in and decide which ghoulish chili is your favorite.

Contact: palmspringsairmuseum.org

Halloween Spooktacular in Downtown Cathedral City

Where: Downtown Cathedral City

When: Oct. 28, noon to 3 p.m.

Price:   Free

Event: There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, and over 20,000 pieces of candy on hand! Concessions by Bubba’s Bones & Brew will be available, and public safety exhibitions will be put on by local emergency services.

Contact: discovercathedralcity.com

cathedralcity

PHOTOGRAPH BY CATHEDRAL CITY HIGH SCHOOL DIGITAL ARTS TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY

Youngsters enjoy the costume contest as part of the city’s Halloween activities.

Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Rancho Mirage Library And Observatory, Community Room

When: Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Event: Watch the goofy ghoulie marionettes then parade through the library in your costume and trick-or-treat. The movie Coco will be featured at 3 p.m.

Contact: ranchomiragelibrary.evanced.info

 

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Riley’s Farm

Where: Riley’s Farm, Oak Glen, Yucaipa

When: Oct. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m., Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Price: $50 for Adults, $35 for Children ages 3-12

Event: Riley’s Farm Theater Company will perform three acts throughout the evening on and off-stage. Enjoy bluegrass music, apple bobbing, pumpkin carving, and a pie-eating contest. Also includes BBQ chicken dinner and dessert.

Contact: rileysfarm.com

 

Murrieta’s Fall Festival

Where: California Oaks Sports Park, Murrieta

When: Oct. 27, 5:30-8 p.m.

Price: $3 per child for unlimited games

Event: This year’s theme is inspired by the animated movie Coco! Family fun includes carnival games, music, and food vendors.

Contact: murrietaca.gov

 

Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Yucca Valley Community Center/Hi-Desert Nature Museum, Yucca Valley

When: Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Event: Costume contest, haunted house, Halloween-themed games, trick-or-treating, and a photo booth.

Contact: hidesertnaturemuseum.org

 

Hallowfest

Where: Palm Desert Library, Community Room, Palm Desert

When: Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m.

Price:  Free admission

Event: Come in costume and play Halloween-related games and create crafts.

Contact: rivlib.info

 

Oktoberpets Festival

Where: Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Price:  Free admission

Event:  Pet costume contest with celebrity judges, food, drinks, and treats for your pets, plus educational sessions with veterinarians and animal experts.

Contact: facebook.com

Howl-O-Ween

Where: The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Palm Desert

When: Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, and Oct. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.

Price: Oct. 27 is free with paid admission. Oct. 31 is free for members, $10 for guests

livingdesert.jpg

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT

Carnival games are part of the The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ Halloween experience.

Event: For a wild time, take a not-so-spooky stroll throughout the festively-decorated zoo. Put on your best costume and play carnival games, travel through a monster maze, watch a magician perform, visit a wizard’s workshop, and dance your heart out to the music of DJ Dynamic Dave. Kids 12 and under are invited to trick or treat (don’t forget your reusable bag).

Contact: livingdesert.org

Adults only

Parkwil Manor Presents CarnEvil and The Killing Floor

Where: The River, Rancho Mirage

When: Select nights in October through and including Halloween, 7-10 p.m.

Price: Admission is $13

Event: Two mazes, lots of clowns, and even more scary surprises. Will you find your way out?

Contact: parkwilmanor.com

 

Festival of Frights

Where: Hemet City Library, Rooftop, Hemet

When: Oct. 20, 6-11 p.m.

Price:   Admission is $25

Event: This is how you Halloween: a murder mystery and costume contest, hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar, music and dancing, plus games and prizes!

Contact: business.hemetsanjacintochamber.com

 

Dive-in Movie Series Featuring The Lost Boys

Where: ARRIVE Hotel, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 26, 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m.

Price:   Free admission

Event: With an anticipated high of 86, what better time to hop in the pool with a cocktail and take it back to 1987 with the Coreys, Haim and Feldman, and Kiefer Sutherland in a vampire flick on the big screen?

Contact: arrivehotels.com

BB’S 34th Annual Halloween Bash

Where: Hotel Zoso, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Price: Early bird advance tickets are $25 at partywithbb.com, $30 at the door

Event: It’s the event of the year, many say; BB’s legendary costume party promises to be outrageous and entertaining. Dance all night, with multiple bands and DJs playing all genres of music, or mingle and people watch.

Contact: facebook.com

BBshalloween

PHOTOGRAPH BY LANI GARFIELD

Get your tickets in advance for this Halloween bash with its legendary costume party.

Morongo’s Halloween Costume Contest

Where: Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, Cabazon

When: Oct. 26, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Price: Admission is $10, free with a costume

Event: Dance to DJ Hektik, and enter the costume contest for your chance to win up to $500 cash plus hotel prizes.

Contact: facebook.com

 

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Where: Palm Desert 10 Cinemas, Palm Desert

When: Oct. 26 and 27, showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Price: $5

Event: Dress up in your best Brad and Janet or, if you’re more daring, Dr. Frank N. Furter and Magenta and sing along to this cult classic.

Contact: palmdesert.tristonecinemas.com

 

Monster Rock Halloween Party: Hollywood Stones: Rolling Stones Tribute

Where: Big Rock Pub, Indio

When: Oct. 26, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Price: Admission is $10

Event: Don a costume and rock out to Rolling Stones tribute band, Hollywood Stones.

Contact: tickets.thebigrockpub.com

 

Halloween Monster Bash: The Desert Redux

Where: Big Rock Pub, Indio

When: Oct. 27, 5:30-8 p.m.

Price: Admission is $10

Event: Known as ‘the karaoke band,’ Desert Redux is a group of instrumentalists who perform R&B and pop hits from the 1970s and ‘80s.

Contact: eventbrite.com

Terrorfest

Where: Tack Room Tavern, Indio

When: Oct. 27, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Price: Pre-sale price is $20 (at Tack Room Tavern or Skitzo Kitty, Palm Desert, day of show price is $25)

Event: A costume contest, drink specials, a food court, and four stages with a variety of music.

Contact: indioterrorfest.com

terrorfestindio

PHOTOGRAPH BY PAUL ZEPEDA

TerrorFest features four stages of music.

Big Monster Rock Halloween Party: Mr. Crowley: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

Where: Big Rock Pub, Indio

When: Oct. 27, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Price:  Admission is $10

Event: Enjoy a night of hard rock with the next best thing to the Prince of Darkness. Costumes encouraged.

Contact: tickets.thebigrockpub.com

 

Halloween Party at Zelda’s Nightclub

Where: Zelda’s Nightclub, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 27, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Price: Admission is $10

Event: Dance to hip-hop, trap, EDM, and Latin music with resident DJ LF at the largest nightclub in the Coachella Valley. Enter a costume contest for your chance to win $500!

Contact: zeldasnightclub.com

 

CRAVE Dance Happy Halloween Party

Where: Wang’s in the Desert, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 27, 7-11 p.m.

Price: Free, $15 donations at the door are encouraged and benefit The L-Fund

Event: DJ Angelique Bianca will spin and go-go dancer Ms. Allie will entertain. Come in costume, dance, and benefit The L-Fund.

Contact: eventbrite.com

Halloween Palm Springs on Arenas Road

Where: Arenas Road, Palm Springs

When: Oct. 31, 5-10 p.m.

Price: Free, with a suggested donation of $5, VIP all access with meet-and-greet pass is $75

Event: Halloween night, come out for a costume contest with a chance to win over $1,000 in cash and prizes, listen to the music of Billboard recording artist Debby Holiday and Keisha D, and compete in a disco dance-off! Bella da Ball will serve as emcee, with a performance by Chi Energy and a fashion show by Andrew Christian.

Contact: halloweenpalmsprings.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM POWERS

The costume contest brings a large crowd to Arenas Road in downtown Palm Springs.