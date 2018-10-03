Pet costumes, Frankenstein, 20,000 pieces of candy, and a Disco Dance-Off — it’s not just another Halloween in Greater Palm Springs.

There are plenty of options for kids and adults. We’ve compiled a list of events that are family-friendly and those for the 21+ crowd. Grab your little monsters, your boo-friend, or ghoul-friend and make this a memorable Halloween.

Family Friendly

Halloween Carnivals And Spooktacular

Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m.., Indio Hills Community Center

Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.., Bagdouma Community Center, Coachella

Oct. 27, 1-6 p.m., Indio Community Center

Oct. 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Thousand Palms Chamber Of Commerce

Contact: myrecreationdistrict.com

Creepy Crafts, Costume Contests, & Ghostly Games

Idyllwild Haunted Ghost Town’s “Fort Of No Return”

Where: Camp Emerson Fort in the Woods, Idyllwild

When: Fridays and Saturdays in October And Halloween Night, 7-10 p.m.

Price: Tickets are $15 At Idyllwildghosttown.Org, Cash Only At The Gate

Event: Take a Spooky Hayride into the Haunted Forest, Visit the Haunted Lodge and an Abandoned Mine, and try to Make Your Way Out of a Frightening Maze and Listen to Live Music.

Contact: facebook.com/Idyllwildshauntedghosttown

Coachella Valley Autism Society of America Halloween Spooktacular

Where: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert

When: Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to noon

Price: Free admission. There are fees for rides, food, and some activities.

Event: Carnival games, a pumpkin patch, costume contest, music and entertainment, trick-or-treating, rides, face painting, crafts, and more.

Contact: cvasa.org

Headless Horseman Ride at Vail Headquarters

Where: Vail Headquarters, Temecula

When: Various dates in October, 6-9:30 p.m.

Price: Rides are $5 per person ages 3+, ages 2 and under are free

Event: Horse-Drawn Wagons Carry Guests Through Spooky Sites While You Hear The Story Of The Legend Of Vail Hollow. Ride Lasts Approximately 10 Minutes. This Is A Family Fun Ride And Is Not Scary.

Contact: temeculacarriageco.com

Howl-O-Ween Photoshoot Fundraiser At San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus

Where: San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, San Jacinto

When: Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: Photo, printing and matting starts at $10. Space is limited. Visit freddiebphotography.com to reserve your spot.

Event: All small animals are welcome to attend a fun and festive Halloween photoshoot, with a Halloween backdrop, green screen, props, and animal costumes. There will be vendors on hand as well.

Contact: facebook.com/events

Monster Mash Halloween Party

Where: Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Recreation Center, Beaumont

When: Oct. 20, 4-8 p.m.

Price: Free admission

Event: Costume contest, games, trick-or-treating, bouncers, and fun for the whole family, with food available for purchase.

Contact: beaumontca.gov