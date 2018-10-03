Pet costumes, Frankenstein, 20,000 pieces of candy, and a Disco Dance-Off — it’s not just another Halloween in Greater Palm Springs.
There are plenty of options for kids and adults. We’ve compiled a list of events that are family-friendly and those for the 21+ crowd. Grab your little monsters, your boo-friend, or ghoul-friend and make this a memorable Halloween.
Family Friendly
Halloween Carnivals And Spooktacular
Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m.., Indio Hills Community Center
Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.., Bagdouma Community Center, Coachella
Oct. 27, 1-6 p.m., Indio Community Center
Oct. 31, 5-8:30 p.m., Thousand Palms Chamber Of Commerce
Contact: myrecreationdistrict.com
Creepy Crafts, Costume Contests, & Ghostly Games
Idyllwild Haunted Ghost Town’s “Fort Of No Return”
Where: Camp Emerson Fort in the Woods, Idyllwild
When: Fridays and Saturdays in October And Halloween Night, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Tickets are $15 At Idyllwildghosttown.Org, Cash Only At The Gate
Event: Take a Spooky Hayride into the Haunted Forest, Visit the Haunted Lodge and an Abandoned Mine, and try to Make Your Way Out of a Frightening Maze and Listen to Live Music.
Contact: facebook.com/Idyllwildshauntedghosttown
Coachella Valley Autism Society of America Halloween Spooktacular
Where: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, Palm Desert
When: Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to noon
Price: Free admission. There are fees for rides, food, and some activities.
Event: Carnival games, a pumpkin patch, costume contest, music and entertainment, trick-or-treating, rides, face painting, crafts, and more.
Contact: cvasa.org
Headless Horseman Ride at Vail Headquarters
Where: Vail Headquarters, Temecula
When: Various dates in October, 6-9:30 p.m.
Price: Rides are $5 per person ages 3+, ages 2 and under are free
Event: Horse-Drawn Wagons Carry Guests Through Spooky Sites While You Hear The Story Of The Legend Of Vail Hollow. Ride Lasts Approximately 10 Minutes. This Is A Family Fun Ride And Is Not Scary.
Contact: temeculacarriageco.com
Howl-O-Ween Photoshoot Fundraiser At San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus
Where: San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, San Jacinto
When: Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: Photo, printing and matting starts at $10. Space is limited. Visit freddiebphotography.com to reserve your spot.
Event: All small animals are welcome to attend a fun and festive Halloween photoshoot, with a Halloween backdrop, green screen, props, and animal costumes. There will be vendors on hand as well.
Contact: facebook.com/events
Monster Mash Halloween Party
Where: Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Recreation Center, Beaumont
When: Oct. 20, 4-8 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: Costume contest, games, trick-or-treating, bouncers, and fun for the whole family, with food available for purchase.
Contact: beaumontca.gov
Palm Valley School Fall Festival
Where: Palm Valley School, Rancho Mirage
When: Oct. 27, 3-6 p.m.
Price: Free admission, cost for some booths, food, and games
Event: Open to the public, with a pie-eating contest, Halloween costume contest, DJ, dunk tank, climbing wall, horse rides, sack races, barbecue, face painting, a tug-of-war contest, and more.
Contact: facebook.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY STUART WATSON
Get a free facial from the pie-eating contact at Palm Valley School.
Frankenstein – Celebrating the 200th Anniversary
Where: Welwood Murray Memorial Library, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein, come watch “The Frankenstein Files: How Hollywood Made a Monster,” a short documentary, followed by the original 1931 film, starring Boris Karloff.
Contact: palmspringsca.gov
Teen Pumpkin Carving Day
Where: Palm Springs Public Library, Teen Zone, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: Open to tweens and teens in 6th – 12th grades. Come out and carve a pumpkin before Halloween.
Contact: palmspringsca.gov
Youth Do-It-Yourself Crafternoon – Let’s Carve A Pumpkin!
Where: Palm Springs Public Library, Youth Story Room, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 24, 1:30 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: Open to kindergarteners through fifth graders.
Contact: palmspringsca.gov
Desert Ice Castle Halloween Nights
Where: Desert Ice Castle, Cathedral City
When: Oct. 26, 27, and 31, 7-9:15 p.m.
Price: Admission is $10 and includes skates
Event: Skate to creepy Halloween music under spooky lights in the haunted ice castle.
Contact: facebook.com
Palm Springs Air Museum – 11th Annual Halloween-Themed Chili Cook-Off And Car Show
Where: Palm Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Price: Admission is $10.50-$17.50, free for members, tastings are $1 each, one costumed child 12 and under admitted free with paying adult.
Event: Check out some cool cars, then it’s up to you to dig in and decide which ghoulish chili is your favorite.
Contact: palmspringsairmuseum.org
Halloween Spooktacular in Downtown Cathedral City
Where: Downtown Cathedral City
When: Oct. 28, noon to 3 p.m.
Price: Free
Event: There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treating, and over 20,000 pieces of candy on hand! Concessions by Bubba’s Bones & Brew will be available, and public safety exhibitions will be put on by local emergency services.
Contact: discovercathedralcity.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY CATHEDRAL CITY HIGH SCHOOL DIGITAL ARTS TECHNOLOGY ACADEMY
Youngsters enjoy the costume contest as part of the city’s Halloween activities.
Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Rancho Mirage Library And Observatory, Community Room
When: Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: Watch the goofy ghoulie marionettes then parade through the library in your costume and trick-or-treat. The movie Coco will be featured at 3 p.m.
Contact: ranchomiragelibrary.evanced.info
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at Riley’s Farm
Where: Riley’s Farm, Oak Glen, Yucaipa
When: Oct. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m., Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
Price: $50 for Adults, $35 for Children ages 3-12
Event: Riley’s Farm Theater Company will perform three acts throughout the evening on and off-stage. Enjoy bluegrass music, apple bobbing, pumpkin carving, and a pie-eating contest. Also includes BBQ chicken dinner and dessert.
Contact: rileysfarm.com
Murrieta’s Fall Festival
Where: California Oaks Sports Park, Murrieta
When: Oct. 27, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price: $3 per child for unlimited games
Event: This year’s theme is inspired by the animated movie Coco! Family fun includes carnival games, music, and food vendors.
Contact: murrietaca.gov
Halloween Spooktacular
Where: Yucca Valley Community Center/Hi-Desert Nature Museum, Yucca Valley
When: Oct. 27, noon to 4 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: Costume contest, haunted house, Halloween-themed games, trick-or-treating, and a photo booth.
Contact: hidesertnaturemuseum.org
Hallowfest
Where: Palm Desert Library, Community Room, Palm Desert
When: Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: Come in costume and play Halloween-related games and create crafts.
Contact: rivlib.info
Oktoberpets Festival
Where: Friends of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: Pet costume contest with celebrity judges, food, drinks, and treats for your pets, plus educational sessions with veterinarians and animal experts.
Contact: facebook.com
Howl-O-Ween
Where: The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Palm Desert
When: Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to noon, and Oct. 31, 6-8:30 p.m.
Price: Oct. 27 is free with paid admission. Oct. 31 is free for members, $10 for guests
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT
Carnival games are part of the The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ Halloween experience.
Event: For a wild time, take a not-so-spooky stroll throughout the festively-decorated zoo. Put on your best costume and play carnival games, travel through a monster maze, watch a magician perform, visit a wizard’s workshop, and dance your heart out to the music of DJ Dynamic Dave. Kids 12 and under are invited to trick or treat (don’t forget your reusable bag).
Contact: livingdesert.org
Adults only
Parkwil Manor Presents CarnEvil and The Killing Floor
Where: The River, Rancho Mirage
When: Select nights in October through and including Halloween, 7-10 p.m.
Price: Admission is $13
Event: Two mazes, lots of clowns, and even more scary surprises. Will you find your way out?
Contact: parkwilmanor.com
Festival of Frights
Where: Hemet City Library, Rooftop, Hemet
When: Oct. 20, 6-11 p.m.
Price: Admission is $25
Event: This is how you Halloween: a murder mystery and costume contest, hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar, music and dancing, plus games and prizes!
Contact: business.hemetsanjacintochamber.com
Dive-in Movie Series Featuring The Lost Boys
Where: ARRIVE Hotel, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 26, 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m.
Price: Free admission
Event: With an anticipated high of 86, what better time to hop in the pool with a cocktail and take it back to 1987 with the Coreys, Haim and Feldman, and Kiefer Sutherland in a vampire flick on the big screen?
Contact: arrivehotels.com
BB’S 34th Annual Halloween Bash
Where: Hotel Zoso, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 27, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Price: Early bird advance tickets are $25 at partywithbb.com, $30 at the door
Event: It’s the event of the year, many say; BB’s legendary costume party promises to be outrageous and entertaining. Dance all night, with multiple bands and DJs playing all genres of music, or mingle and people watch.
Contact: facebook.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY LANI GARFIELD
Get your tickets in advance for this Halloween bash with its legendary costume party.
Morongo’s Halloween Costume Contest
Where: Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa, Cabazon
When: Oct. 26, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Price: Admission is $10, free with a costume
Event: Dance to DJ Hektik, and enter the costume contest for your chance to win up to $500 cash plus hotel prizes.
Contact: facebook.com
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Where: Palm Desert 10 Cinemas, Palm Desert
When: Oct. 26 and 27, showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Price: $5
Event: Dress up in your best Brad and Janet or, if you’re more daring, Dr. Frank N. Furter and Magenta and sing along to this cult classic.
Contact: palmdesert.tristonecinemas.com
Monster Rock Halloween Party: Hollywood Stones: Rolling Stones Tribute
Where: Big Rock Pub, Indio
When: Oct. 26, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Price: Admission is $10
Event: Don a costume and rock out to Rolling Stones tribute band, Hollywood Stones.
Contact: tickets.thebigrockpub.com
Halloween Monster Bash: The Desert Redux
Where: Big Rock Pub, Indio
When: Oct. 27, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price: Admission is $10
Event: Known as ‘the karaoke band,’ Desert Redux is a group of instrumentalists who perform R&B and pop hits from the 1970s and ‘80s.
Contact: eventbrite.com
Terrorfest
Where: Tack Room Tavern, Indio
When: Oct. 27, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Price: Pre-sale price is $20 (at Tack Room Tavern or Skitzo Kitty, Palm Desert, day of show price is $25)
Event: A costume contest, drink specials, a food court, and four stages with a variety of music.
Contact: indioterrorfest.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY PAUL ZEPEDA
TerrorFest features four stages of music.
Big Monster Rock Halloween Party: Mr. Crowley: Ozzy Osbourne Tribute
Where: Big Rock Pub, Indio
When: Oct. 27, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Price: Admission is $10
Event: Enjoy a night of hard rock with the next best thing to the Prince of Darkness. Costumes encouraged.
Contact: tickets.thebigrockpub.com
Halloween Party at Zelda’s Nightclub
Where: Zelda’s Nightclub, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 27, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Price: Admission is $10
Event: Dance to hip-hop, trap, EDM, and Latin music with resident DJ LF at the largest nightclub in the Coachella Valley. Enter a costume contest for your chance to win $500!
Contact: zeldasnightclub.com
CRAVE Dance Happy Halloween Party
Where: Wang’s in the Desert, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 27, 7-11 p.m.
Price: Free, $15 donations at the door are encouraged and benefit The L-Fund
Event: DJ Angelique Bianca will spin and go-go dancer Ms. Allie will entertain. Come in costume, dance, and benefit The L-Fund.
Contact: eventbrite.com
Halloween Palm Springs on Arenas Road
Where: Arenas Road, Palm Springs
When: Oct. 31, 5-10 p.m.
Price: Free, with a suggested donation of $5, VIP all access with meet-and-greet pass is $75
Event: Halloween night, come out for a costume contest with a chance to win over $1,000 in cash and prizes, listen to the music of Billboard recording artist Debby Holiday and Keisha D, and compete in a disco dance-off! Bella da Ball will serve as emcee, with a performance by Chi Energy and a fashion show by Andrew Christian.
Contact: halloweenpalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM POWERS
The costume contest brings a large crowd to Arenas Road in downtown Palm Springs.