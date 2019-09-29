Halloween 2019: Where to Celebrate in the Desert

The Halloween 2019 season promises to be outrageous, with plenty of freaks,” zombies, wild animals, contests, games and dancing.
And candy.
We’ve compiled a list of Halloween 2019 events from across the Coachella Valley, High Desert, and Idyllwild for kids and adults that will be updated as new events are announced. Time to get your spooky on.
Hotel Killifornia & The Slaughterhouse
Various dates in October, beginning Oct. 4: Two scary mazes at Sandy’s Haunt, Westfield Palm Desert, next to JC Penney. General admission is $13. Online advance ticket purchase recommended.
Pumpkin Carving
Oct. 23: Kids in kindergarten to fifth grade can carve their own design from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Public Library’s Youth Story Room. A parent or guardian must be with each child. palmspringsca.gov
Idyllwild’s Haunted Ghost Town
Oct.11-12, 18-19, 25-26, 31-Nov. 1-2: Maze of fear. Watch out for spiders, snakes, clowns and scary dolls at Idyllwild Help Center, 26330 Highway 243, Idyllwild. Runs evenings, 7-10 p.m. Tickets: $15. eventbrite.com
Halloween Spooktacular
Oct. 25: Costume up for family friendly games and contests from 5-8 p.m. at Indio Hills Community Center, 80-400 Dillon Road, Desert Hot Springs. Free admission.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY IDYLLWILD'S HAUNTED GHOST TOWN
Halloween Vintage Extravaganza
Oct. 25 – 27: RV owners and enthusiasts can express themselves with pumpkin-carving, decorating and costume contests (including pets), plus trick-or-treating at Emerald Desert RV Resort in Palm Desert. Catch a Halloween movie and – for ages 16 and over – a murder mystery dinner. emeralddesert.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY EMERALD DESERT RV RESORT
Halloween Skate Spooktacular
Oct. 25-27: Desert Ice Castle offers a special discount of $1 off admission to skaters who dress up in Halloween costumes. Glide to Halloween-themed music complete with disco lights There will also be games, spooky lights, and candy. deserticecastle.com
Halloween Carnival
Oct. 26: Family friendly games, contests, and good times, 1-6 p.m. Indio Community Center and Park, 45-871 Clinton St. Cost: $5 per person. myrecreationdistrict.com
Halloween Bash
Oct. 26: Party With BB at The Show, inside the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage. State-of-the-art sound, lights, and video system with more than 80,000 watts of power. Dancing 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. This event is in its 35th year.
Terrorfest
Oct. 26: Live bands and DJs get the party going at this adults-only event at Indio’s Tack Room Tavern. Best costumes win cash prizes. Make memories in the photo booth.
Halloween Spooktacular
Oct. 26: Trick-or-treat at a haunted house and enjoy games and activities. Come as you are or compete in a costume contest, then stop by the photo booth, noon-4 p.m. at the Yucca Valley Community Center. Free admission.
Halloween Carnival
Oct. 26: Family fun with extreme inflatables, carnival games and contests with prizes. 1 to 6 p.m., Indio Community Park, 45-871 Clinton St.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT
Howl-O-Ween at The Living Desert includes 20+ trick-or-treat stations, arts and crafts, animal encounters and entertainment.
Howl-O-Ween
Oct. 26 and 31: Get wild and crazy at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. All ages welcome for carnival games, monster maze, magician, wizard’s workshop, dance floor and trick-or-treating.
Halloween Spooktacular
Oct. 27: Family friendly trick-or-treating, kids’ contests, DJ music and chats with police and fire personnel with their equipment. Zombie bus and blood drive. Cathedral City Civic Center. Free admission.
Retro Horror Movie
Oct. 30: See “The House That Dripped in Blood,” at 7 p.m. at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City. Storyline: A Scotland Yard inspector is treated to horror stories while investigating a murder at a country estate. dplaceentertainment.com
Halloween Carnival
Oct. 30: Carnival games, face painting, raffles, contests, inflatables and children’s activities. Bagdouma Community Center and Park, 51-251 Douma St. Free admission.
Halloween Palm Springs
Oct. 31: Arenas Road turns into the one of the largest Halloween bashes in the Coachella Valley. Cash prizes for dance-off and costume contest. Evelyn “Champagne” King, Keisha D, Kippy Marks and others will perform.
Freak Show
Oct. 31: Parents strongly cautioned. Palm Springs Halloween presents “a kinky production” hosted by PNN and sponsored by PrideNation. Partygoers are encouraged to “let out your inner freak” and “let loose” while enjoying carnival games, a freak contest, and entertainment with Gage Dancers. Free admission for this event, billed as the inaugural. palmspringshalloween.com
The Halloween costume contest on Arenas Road in downtown Palm Springs always draws creative entries.
Idyllwild Halloween Parade & Festival
Oct. 31: Put on your costume, step into your alter ego, and hit the streets to meet and greet. Parade starts at 4:15 p.m. at the top of North Circle Drive, followed by carnival games, bounce house, food and connecting with friends, 5-7 p.m. Organized by Idyllwild Community Center. info@idyllwildcommunitycenter.org or 951-965-0456.
or 951-965-0456.
Idyllwild Zombie Run
Nov. 2: Each runner receives three life flags and commemorative T-shirt. Runners versus zombies. Runners start at North Circle Drive and Fir Street. Tickets: $30. eventbrite.com