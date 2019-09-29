Halloween 2019: Where to Celebrate in the Desert

The Halloween 2019 season promises to be outrageous, with plenty of freaks,” zombies, wild animals, contests, games and dancing.

And candy.

We’ve compiled a list of Halloween 2019 events from across the Coachella Valley, High Desert, and Idyllwild for kids and adults that will be updated as new events are announced. Time to get your spooky on.

Hotel Killifornia & The Slaughterhouse

Various dates in October, beginning Oct. 4: Two scary mazes at Sandy’s Haunt, Westfield Palm Desert, next to JC Penney. General admission is $13. Online advance ticket purchase recommended.

Sandyshaunt.com

Pumpkin Carving

Oct. 23: Kids in kindergarten to fifth grade can carve their own design from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Public Library’s Youth Story Room. A parent or guardian must be with each child. palmspringsca.gov