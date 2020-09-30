Halloween 2020 Things to Do

Halloween Scavenger Hunt

Oct. 26-30, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Civic Center Park, 43-900 San Pablo, Palm Desert

The Desert Recreation District has come up with a creative way to still engage in an old school scavenger hunt and stay safe. Open to all ages. Pick a day and time between Oct. 26 and 31, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and follow the spooky clues to complete the clue sheet.

Each registered child receives a bucket of goodies.

Details: myrecreationdistrict.com

Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch

Daily through Oct. 31

• Mondays-Thursdays: 4-9 p.m.

• Fridays: 4-10 p.m.

• Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Sundays: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Live Oak Canyon, 32335 Live Oak Canyon Road, Redlands

Pick your own Halloween pumpkin from the largest patch in San Bernardino County. While there, you can also take part in: Flower Garden walk through; Pumpkin Houses; Chicken Show; Tractor Pulled Hay Ride; U-Pick Pumpkin Fields; Hay Castle; Fall-themed photo op spots; Farmer’s Market, and Magic Shows – (Saturdays and Sundays only)

Attendance is limited due to COVID 19 restrictions. Make plans to arrive in plenty of time.

Details: liveoakcanyon.com

GHOST GOLF

Castle Park’s four award-winning miniature golf courses will remain open for the Halloween season on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Oct. 2 through Oct. 31.

The golf patio will be decked out in Dia De Los Muertos decorations, and golfers have even reported numerous sightings of the Lady in White lurking around the windmill once dusk hits.

Select arcade games an carnEVIL skill games will be available for guests to enjoy. While supplies last, all children 12 years of age and younger will receive a goodie bag with candy and coloring activities. For those brave enough to enter, an open air haunted Trail of Terror awaits in Buccaneer Cove, brought to you by the monsters behind the making of Castle Dark.

Capacity will be restricted each night. Temperature checks will be taken at the park entrance. Social distancing will be highly encouraged and facial coverings will be required at all times except for when guests are eating or drinking.

“All scare actors on the Trail of Terror will have facial coverings built into their costumes, and all scares will be from at least six feet away. Group outings for the trail will be limited to travel parties already visiting Castle Park together.

The Ghost Golf package are available online for $19.99 per person. The package includes mini golf, food, skill games & a walk through on the Trail of Terror!”

Details: castlepark.com

Caitlin Manor Haunted House

Oct. 30-31, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Caitlin Manor Haunted House, 6880 Caitlin St., San Bernardino

Masks are required. Small groups with social distancing.

On Oct. 30, there will be a no scare trip through the haunted house for kids from 5-7 p.m. the regular haunted house will run 7-11 p.m. On Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. no scare for kids and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. for the regular haunted house.

Details: facebook.com

