Halloween 2022: Where to Get Your Boo! On

Getting ready for autumn’s big day? We’ve got the scoop on all kinds of happenings, from kids’ crafts to adult entertainment, outdoors and indoors throughout Greater Palm Springs and High Desert.
ALL MONTH
Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch
Every day through Oct. 31
Oak Canyon Farm is a family-owned venue billing itself as “Southern California’s largest pumpkin patch,” and offering “rides (including hayride), slides, games, ponies, petting zoos, a corn maze, pumpkin picking, food vendors, photo opp spots, and more.”
Monday to Thursday: 4 to 9 p.m.
Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
32335 Live Oak Canyon Rd., Redlands; liveoakcanyon.com
Castle Park’s Castle Dark
7 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30
A frightening adventure intended for guests 13 and older.
Mazes, a house of terror and the scary “house next door.”
Dia De Los Muertos and ride park, noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
3500 Polk St., Riverside; castlepark.com
Dia De Los Muertos Pumpkin Patch
Every day through Oct. 31
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pumpkins, inflatables, rides, vendors and more. Free candy on Halloween Day.
Castillo Party Rentals
150 E. Ramsey St., Banning; facebook.com
COURTESY BANNING CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Banning hosts a Halloween event Oct. 28 featuring live music and wrestling.
OCT. 22
Halloween Themed Mad Scientist Event
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Ages 6-11
Indio Teen Center, 81-678 Ave. 46, Indio; indio.org
OCT. 26
Halloween Heroes and Villains Party
5 to 7 p.m.
Make a craft, get a free book, play some games, take photos, enjoy some eats.
Palm Springs Public Library
300 S. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs; palmsprings.gov
OCT. 28
Halloween Fest
6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat Car Show, wrestling match and more.
Presented by Sauvasitos and Banning Police Department
60 E. Ramsey St., Banning; thebanningchamber.com
Halloween Comedy Mashup
9 to 11:30 p.m.
The Lounge at the Hilton Palm Springs
400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs; eventbrite.com
OCT. 29
HOWL-O-WEEN
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29- 30
Dress for family style trick-or-treating and take your own candy bags to fill at stations throughout the zoo. Play games, snack on treats and enjoy a magician 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
47900 Portola Ave., Palm Desert; livingdesert.org
Indio Halloween Carnival
1 to 6 p.m.
Extreme inflatables, games, contests, prizes
Indio Community Center Park
45871 Clinton St., Indio; facebook.com
Agua After Dark Halloween Bash
Doors open at 7 p.m. Event starts at 8 p.m.
Agave Caliente Terraza
Agua Caliente Casino, Cathedral City
68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive; event.etix.com
Gather at the Gardens
2-6 p.m. at the Gardens on El Paseo.
Hosted by the YMCA of the Desert, enjoy an afternoon of fall fun. With the purchase of a $10 wristband, kids can participate in several activities, including a jump house, arts and crafts, and for an additional $10 a costume contest. Adults can enjoy the La Quinta Brewing Company beer garden.
73545 El Paseo
Palm Desert; thegardensonelpaseo.com
OCT. 30
Halloween Music Spooktacular
2 p.m.
Coachella Valley Symphony opens its 2022-23 season with music from Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, the Harry Potter series and more. Free for residents and visitors. Registration required.
Rancho Mirage Amphitheater at Rancho Mirage Community Park
71560 San Jacinto Drive, Rancho Mirage; eventbrite.com
Halloween Palm Springs
4 to 6 p.m. Tea Dance
6 to 10 p.m. Live Music
Performers include Ada Vox, Willie Gomez, Mikalah Gordon, David Hernandez, Pulp Vixen, Jessica von Rabbit and Probe 7
8 p.m. Costume Contest
Arenas Road, downtown Palm Springs
Free. Suggested donation of $10 to LGBTQ+ charities; halloweenpalmsprings.com
Be a Hero for Kids Halloween Bash
4:30 to 7 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs fundraiser.
Poolside, Hilton Resort Palm Springs
400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs; desertcharities.com
OCT. 31
Trick or Treating at I Heart Mac & Cheese
Each child will receive one free cookie during candy trick or treating. No purchase necessary.
190 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs; iheartmacandcheese.com
Book-o-Treat: Halloween Bash
Join the Coachella Library for a fun, safe indoor event. There will be treats, parade, and costume contest.
4-6 p.m.
Coachella Branch Library
1500 6th St., Coachella; rivlib.libcal.com