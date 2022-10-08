Halloween 2022: Where to Get Your Boo! On

Getting ready for autumn’s big day? We’ve got the scoop on all kinds of happenings, from kids’ crafts to adult entertainment, outdoors and indoors throughout Greater Palm Springs and High Desert.

ALL MONTH

Oak Canyon Pumpkin Patch

Every day through Oct. 31

Oak Canyon Farm is a family-owned venue billing itself as “Southern California’s largest pumpkin patch,” and offering “rides (including hayride), slides, games, ponies, petting zoos, a corn maze, pumpkin picking, food vendors, photo opp spots, and more.”

Monday to Thursday: 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

32335 Live Oak Canyon Rd., Redlands; liveoakcanyon.com

Castle Park’s Castle Dark

7 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30

A frightening adventure intended for guests 13 and older.

Mazes, a house of terror and the scary “house next door.”

Dia De Los Muertos and ride park, noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

3500 Polk St., Riverside; castlepark.com

Dia De Los Muertos Pumpkin Patch

Every day through Oct. 31

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pumpkins, inflatables, rides, vendors and more. Free candy on Halloween Day.

Castillo Party Rentals

150 E. Ramsey St., Banning; facebook.com