“Champagne” Toast

Evelyn “Champagne” King, one of the most prolific R&B artists and a Grammy®Award winner, will showcase her mega hit singles “Shame”, “I’m in Love” and “Love Come Down”, with her 5-piece band and back up singers as headliner for Halloween Palm Springs on Oct. 31. The party starts at 4 p.m. and entertainment from 5-10 p.m. Bringing the beat to the street will be Pulp Vixen, Probe 7, DJ Galaxy and Channel Q 103.1 FM’s Lisa Pittman!.

A Hocker Productions event, Halloween Palm Springs is held on Arenas Road and is free with a suggestion donation of $5. Join one of the largest events in Palm Springs to benefit Desert AIDS Project, Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus, Greater Palm Springs Pride (An Official Pride Event) and LGBT Community Center of the Desert.

A special Absolut Vodka VIP Lounge with hosted bar and all access give guests a Meet and Greet with the artists, all for $75.

Performances also include: Marina Mac, Keisha D and Hearts of Soul, Chi Energy, Andrew Christian Fashion Show, Kippy Marks, special number from “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” and Bella da Ball as master of ceremonies.

Registration for the Costume Contest begins at 6 p.m at the Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus booth on Arenas Road and will end promptly at 7:45 p.m. Registered participants must be in line with their wristband at the main stage no later that 8 p.m.

Evelyn “Champagne” King came to fame during the disco era and remained prominent through much of the 1980s with over two-dozen charting singles. Born July 1, 1960, in the Bronx, she had a showbiz lineage. While working one night at Philadelphia International Records’ recording base, producer T. Life overheard some tantalizing vocals coming from a washroom.

There he discovered the 16-year-old King and her mother, who were doing cleaning work. Signing the singer to a production deal and a contract with RCA, Life’s first single with her was “Dancin’ Dancin’ Dancin” but it was a later single, called “Shame,” that gave her career-launching success. The extended mix gained significant club and radio play and pushed the song into the Top Ten on the R&B and pop charts by spring 1978. The follow-up, “I Don’t Know If It’s Right,” also went gold.

Pulp Vixen is a female-fueled dance band whose talent and appeal will keep the dance floor packed from start to finish covering hits by: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake. Dance to your old school favorites from Michael Jackson, Prince, Kool and the Gang and many more. Pulp Vixen will bring the Latin rhythm with hits from Celia Cruz, Selena, Malo and Santana.

Probe 7 is an electronic project from Brent Heinze (synths) and Charlie Harding (vocals) based in Southern California with influences ranging from new wave, industrial, and synthpop to techno and pop club anthems.

For more information and VIP tickets, visit HalloweenPalmSprings.com.