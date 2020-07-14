AI Comes to Town

What do you get when you blend artificial intelligence, genomics-based diagnostics and research, radiology, and mobile technology that seamlessly links software across platforms? The potential for improved patient outcomes and a better experience. That’s the promise of the companies behind the HALO Dx Center of Innovation in the Coachella Valley.

“It’s a complete game changer for medicine,” says Dr. John Feller, chief medical officer of HALO Dx and the founder and medical director of Desert Medical Imaging in Indian Wells, Indio, and Palm Springs. HALO, a Silicon Valley technology company, teamed with Desert Medical Imaging and several other radiological practices in Southern California and the Midwest on the new venture.

As a rule, finding solutions for specific issues means going to different places. The HALO Dx Center provides one-stop solutions, with a long list of university-level services and state-of-the-art medical equipment, like whole-body MRI screening, regular MRI, CT, PET/CT, and ultrasound scans, and other diagnostic tests. Whether you seek an early diagnosis for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, a biopsy or aspirations, nuclear medicine, a virtual colonoscopy, to list a few, you can get it done at the center.

“This is happening in various forms all over the world, but HALO focuses on radiology,” Feller says. “Combining it with companion diagnostics is going to revolutionize healthcare over the next few years.” It’s logical that if diagnostics improve, outcomes improve. He says it also improves the patient experience.

Artificial intelligence is a vital part of HALO Dx’s diagnostic process. Sometimes a human misses something, and sometimes the machine misses something, but the AI learns from its mistakes and doesn’t make them again. “It doesn’t get tired or get sick,” Feller says, “or go through a divorce.”

HALO Dx is leading the industry forward, he adds, and what’s exciting for the Coachella Valley is that it’s happening here first.

