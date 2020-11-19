Applied Duality

“I’ve got Gemini rising,” says the artist formerly known as Hank Hudson. “It’s wired into my public persona to have a dual nature.” A graphic designer, photographer, and painter, Henry Connell is an award-winning art director who developed the look for Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine, as well as Cosmopolitan and Glamour magazines. Around town he’s known for depicting the faces of iconic personalities in grids of colored dots in digital art available at Woodman Shimko Galleries in Palm Springs. Earlier this year, he began painting large, abstract watercolors.

Henry Connell didn’t always answer to Hank, his artist handle. But he was happy to unravel the mystery of his double identity, along with the juxtaposition of his established dots and his materializing watercolors.

ABOUT THE WATERCOLORS

“One of the side effects of the pandemic was that I had to move back into my house, which had been a rental. The silver lining was that I have a studio there, so I could let loose and work big and sloppy in a 110-degree garage. The process is new to me. It came about because of a) a big blank wall in my living room and b) a book called Art Today from 1974. I had wanted to do some large-ish painting on unprimed canvas for a long time. Now, I have the space and time to get busy.”