The News Never Stops

Plante started applying. He took a radio job in D.C., then became assignment editor for a local TV station. A string of different on-air jobs followed at stations in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Houston, and ultimately, San Francisco and its local CBS affiliate. It was there, in the mid-’80s, that Plante started reporting on a topic that most, including the Reagan administration, initially wouldn’t touch: the HIV and AIDS crisis. In some ways, the experience was like being on an island: “Nobody except for other gays cared about AIDS in the beginning,” Plante said. And the reporting he did was deeply personal. Many times, the veteran journalist would be in a hospital, interviewing a man who was dying from AIDS, and would need to step into the hallway to compose himself.

“I think we all have a little PTSD, those of us who were gay in my age, who have survived,” he says. “Probably all but one or two of my gay friends who are my age are gone. They’re all gone. They’ve been gone for decades.”

Similar to the early days of COVID-19, there were bright spots, too. The gay community banded together to care for one another, Plante says, delivering meals, paying bills, and standing vigil by bedsides.

With monkeypox, a viral disease that spreads largely through sexual contact, there have been some striking similarities. (“History may not repeat itself, but it does often rhyme,” Plante says, quoting Mark Twain.) However, unlike the AIDS epidemic, he doesn’t see the slow government response to monkeypox as inherently homophobic, but rather a result of general “ineptitude.”

In 2010, after almost 25 years in San Francisco, Plante left to begin his latest chapter in Palm Springs with his husband, artist Roger Groth. The couple own a home in Vista Las Palmas, the famed midcentury neighborhood that was once a landing place for stars like Marilyn Monroe and Dean Martin. But if Plante entertained any initial thoughts about fully retiring in the desert, that idea faded away quickly. “I didn’t want to just talk to cacti,” he says. Plante jumped into volunteering and emceeing local political debates, then joined forces with NBC Palm Springs and The Desert Sun, where he was a fixture on the paper’s editorial board for five years. He has written opinion columns about everything from the Coachella Valley’s heated short-term rental debate to the proposed redesign of Palm Springs’ downtown in 2014.