Conversation Piece

Initially, the principal told Haohao Yan and her fellow students that they would need to stay at their boarding school in Beijing, China, for the weekend.

Then it was extended to a week. Then a month. Eventually, they would spend three months in lockdown because of the SARS virus, which first infected people in a southern province of China in 2002 and by 2003 had spread to 26 countries resulting in more than 8,000 cases. The experience left an indelible mark on Yan, who took that memory and developed it into a short film, The Speech, now making its premiere screening virtually at the Palm Springs International ShortFest. The film focuses on three girls (Yan and two of her friends in real life) just being kids, but also realizing there was more to their world than just the brick and mortar school.

“It was a very vivid memory for me, just that sense of not knowing when this would end and not knowing how the world is going to be when this all ends,” says Yan, who made the film as part of her thesis at the American Film Institute Conservatory. “I think that world stuck with me. And this film, from the beginning, it was completely a coming of age story about these girls and their daily adventures, and how they reach moments of realization about their own decisions about who they want to be, and also what does it mean to be individual in this world.”

Yan could have never known when she began shooting the film in May of 2019 in Los Angeles that having the SARS virus as the backdrop would appear eerily similar to conditions the world has been experiencing in 2020 with the outbreak of the coronavirus. “(Having SARS as a backdrop) provided me an opportunity to see the real world, because normally, the teachers are always right or the parents know everything, but when SARS happened, nobody knew.” she says. “And as a kid, I think that was the moment I started to pay attention to the world and to what’s happening, and also to have my own understanding of what’s happening out there.”

The Speech will stream through June 22 on the Palm Springs ShortFest website, and the 25-minute film is among the contenders for Best of the Festival Award and Best Student U.S. Short. ShortFest will announce the winners via its social media channels on June 21. To view the film, click HERE.

Yan spoke more to Palm Springs Life about creating this film featuring many kids with no acting background, the challenges of using seven locations in Los Angeles to create the feeling of one school, and how she has found her footing as a director.