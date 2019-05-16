In the Out Back

Spencer and Linda Knight’s primary residence in a Palm Desert mobile home park sits stationary. Their second home sits on four wheels and travels when hitched to the back of their daily driver.

Affectionately dubbed “Chica,” the couple’s ultra-light HC1 model by Happier Camper features a modular interior made up of versatile 20-by-20-inch units that Linda calls “the IKEA of camping.” The company is set to launch two more modern campers with a vintage look any day now. Meanwhile, HC1 owners like the Knights appear active on the Happier Camper Facebook page, showing off their creative space configurations and establishing a camaraderie that extends to offline meetups in the great outdoors.

“We were pulling into our campsite at June Lake when we caught sight of another HC1,” Spencer recalls. “After we set up camp, we went to find it. They were getting back in their car to come find us!” The couple was traveling with their son and had arranged their camper into a bedroom for three.

“That’s the versatility of the HC1,” Spencer says. “They sleep the long way on a king-size bed, and their son still has his own. We sleep across in a queen. With the flexible interior, if I have guy friends in town, we could go camping and set it up as two single beds.”

The couple uses bunk-bed modules for camping with their grandchildren. The bunks fold into a couch during the day. “I grew up in campers and trailers where you pick the best layout and you live in it,” Spencer says. “You couldn’t move anything around.”

In her youth, Linda’s family took their boat to Lake Shasta and camped with her grandparents, while Spencer loved to backpack and camp in the High Sierras. “We were both brought up as campers,” Spencer says. “It’s always been part of my life.”

About 15 years ago, the two bonded in their mutual love for exploring the globe. “We travel a lot in Europe and internationally, but we also still camp because we love it.”

Paying space rent of $610 a month for their mobile home, the couple can afford to travel up to seven months out of the year. “Our whole life is a vacation,” Spencer says.