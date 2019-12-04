“Happy Tails” to You and Your Dog

Wendy Picht admits that her four-month-old German shepherd can sometimes be “a challenge.”

“Emma has a ton of energy,” Picht says.

Consequently, Picht is always looking for opportunities to head outdoors with Emma to burn some of that energy off. And when there’s also a chance to socialize her young pup around other dogs – well, that’s an ideal Wendy-and-Emma activity.

And that, according to Picht, is what Happy Tails turned out to be.

Happy Tails is a free program of guided, not-too-strenuous hikes for dogs and their humans who use, or want to use, trails on public lands. Now in its seventh year, Happy Tails developed out of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument, a park that is managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.