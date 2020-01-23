Harborside Opens Dispensary in Desert Hot Springs

Oakland’s largest and best-known dispensary has made its way to Palm Springs — and customers don’t even have to park their cars to shop. Harborside has opened Southern California’s first, and potentially only, adult-use drive-thru dispensary in Desert Hot Springs. It caters to both residents and tourists visiting the Coachella Valley.

The state-of-the-art retail facility opened earlier this month and offers recreational and medical products along with holistic wellness services, including acupuncture and herbal medicine treatments powered by the Pure Healing Clinic. The Desert Hot Springs grand opening featured appearances by Harborside co-founder and longtime cannabis advocate Steve DeAngelo and actor and fellow cannabis business owner, Jim Belushi. The event drew a crowd of locals and city council members and culminated in Belushi making an inaugural drive thru in a classic convertible.

The drive-thru feature is especially beneficial for consumers with limited mobility or anxiety and ensures increased access to the healing properties of the cannabis plant.

Harborside

66205 Paul Road

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

888-994-2726

shopharborside.com