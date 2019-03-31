Book Smart

Are you surprised by the success of some books heading to Netflix, like The Stranger and Safe?

I’m always surprised by the success. I was asked by a French interviewer recently, “Your book is No. 1 in France, was that that one of your goals?” I thought, “Dude, that is so far past anything I was thinking of.” I am the most immodest person. I’m always surprised. I work really hard. Run Away is not a book right now. It’s not a book until you read it. A writer without a reader is like a man who claps with one hand. The reader is the other hand. It’s like playing catch and throwing the ball and nobody’s catching it. That’s not catch. The exciting part is when the characters come to life for the readers.

When did you know that this was your path?

It just became the only thing I could do. Part of being a writer is the obvious —having the inspiration and perspiration and doing the work. The other part, which is key, is desperation. [Laughs]. I’m not really fit to do anything else. Maybe you aren’t either.

I get it.

I can’t hold a real job. I’m disorganized. I’m forgetful. I’m not the brightest bulb. I’m not good at anything else. The only thing I’m good at is this. So that fear … if I didn’t have to do this, that I would have to get a “real” job, has always brought me back to my writing desk.

What do you love most about creating and writing?

Finishing. [Laughs]. Dorothy Parker gets the most credit for this quote: “I don’t like writing. I like having written.” It’s a really interesting question: Is it the process or the creation that we like? I start, as I get older, to side on the creation part. Yeah, I do like it when I’m lost in the process of writing but at the end of the day, if I don’t have anything to show for it, did I really enjoy it? I don’t think so.

What do you feel people resonate with in your books?

From what I’ve been told, Run Away is the most haunting, but I try to write the kind of book that you take on vacation to a place like Palm Springs, but you don’t want to leave your hotel … because you’d rather be with the characters in the book because they consume you.

Rancho Mirage Writers Series presents Harlan Coben at noon April 10, at Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory, 71100 Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. For more information, visit ranchomiragelibrary.org. Learn more about Harlan Coben at harlancoben.com.