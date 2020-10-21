Laugh a Minute

In the early 1970s, your dad was practically everywhere with his TV series and the popularity of the Mel Brooks movies. How did your family life change when he suddenly became so recognizable?

Most of the time I heard it from the kids’ parents. They’d see me after school and say, “Oh my God, your father was so funny in that.” The only thing that my friends would know my father from was the voice for the Great Gazoo on The Flintstones. So generationally, most of my friends didn’t know my father from the Burnett show, they heard about it from their parents.

How did your father enjoy working on The Carol Burnett Show?

Oh God, my father and Carol had the kind of chemistry like Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton or Ted Danson and Shelley Long. When you have it, you just want to bottle it up. They had mutual love for each other, but they knew each other’s rhythms. They understood each other’s comedic sensibilities. And as much as it was The Carol Burnett Show, my father used to say all the time that Carol was the only artist he ever knew that gave away the store. She gave everybody a chance to shine. You don’t find many people like that at all. It mattered to Carol that you spread the wealth around. You’re only as good as the people that you play with. It’s like tennis.