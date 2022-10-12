The Cutting Edge of Medicine

Often described as picture-perfect, Greater Palm Springs might also be called a picture of good health, thanks to the resort region’s well-rounded and innovative medical community. In recent years, the area’s three once-centralized main medical campuses has given way to an ever-expanding network of urgent care and specialty care outpatient care centers that have dramatically expanded access and care options.

Even the names have changed. Desert Regional Medical began life as Desert Hospital in 1948 after first serving as a facility for wounded World War II soldiers. John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, founded in 1966, was called Indio Community Hospital until it was renamed in 1984. Eisenhower Hospital opened in 1971, assisted by celebrity fanfare, eventually becoming known as Eisenhower Medical Center before its latest reincarnation as Eisenhower Health. Each rebranding represents a progressive new way the facilities want us to think about them.

Combining Forces

Situated at different ends of the valley, DRMC and JFK appear to be separate entities. For decades, they were. However, their affiliations with Tenet Healthcare Corp. drew them together for a new era of collaboration and, indeed, the creation of a new brand: Desert Care Network, launched in 2018 with DRMC, JFK, and Joshua Tree’s Hi-Desert Medical Center servicing residents and visitors throughout the Coachella Valley and Morongo Basin.