I have a dirty little secret. Well, actually, it’s more of a “clean eating” secret. As a food writer for Palm Springs Life’s website, I taste the most incredible dishes the desert has to offer, but with that comes lots of indulgences like gooey chocolate cake, juicy prime rib, and mile-high pastrami sandwiches (not complaining!).

To balance out the delicious gluttony with healthier options, I eat completely vegan at home. No meat or dairy products and as organic as possible. There are some amazing eateries in the desert that cater to the healthier lifestyle and do it with creativity and panache. Here’s where I dine when I’m not playing carnivore.

VIDEO: Mid Mod Cafe owner Greg Schmitz talks about his restaurant’s approach to creating tasty healthy food. (Video by Tiffany Carter).