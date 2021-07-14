Protect Your Heart

With heart disease as the leading cause of death globally, it behooves us to show some love to the organ that pumps blood where it’s needed, which is almost everywhere in our bodies.

Life Lite Surgery dietitian and nutritionist Courtney Pogue advocates consuming foods high in fiber, such as fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains.

“A lot of people have a phobia of carbohydrates, but carbs are not the enemy,” she says. “Foods like brown rice, quinoa, and legumes reduce cholesterol levels and are low in sodium.” Avoid canned and other packaged goods that tend to be high in sodium, which raises blood pressure, she advises.

What one thing should you do every day?

“Breathe! Breathing can be a grounding technique that facilitates being present and intentional in everything you do.” — Juan Gonzalez, M.D.