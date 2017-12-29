In a large gallery filled with rare and heroic paintings spanning more than half a century of art history, a relatively small, circular work attracts the eye like a neodymium magnet. Its iridescent green surface appears to float in front of, and then pierce, the wall on which it hangs, giving the illusion of an infinite void. The sculpture by Anish Kapoor seems to pulsate as it draws you closer; your movement activates the optical trickery, which triggers what can be described only as a metaphysical experience. That’s what Sublime Abstraction, the season-long exhibition at Heather James Fine Art in Palm Desert, hopes to achieve. With works from postwar (Helen Frankenthaler, Hans Hofmann, and Ad Reinhardt) to contemporary (Kapoor and Mary Corse) artists, this show connects emotionally and then transcends.

“The works in the exhibition range from surrealist dreamscapes to massive contemporary sculptures,” says gallery associate Hayden Hunt, who helped organize the visually arresting show. “This art has the power to move, inspire, and transform viewers through the simple act of looking.”

Kapoor’s 35.5-inch-diameter sculpture, Untitled (2013), creates a wonderfully unsettling sensation. The London-based artist known for his monumental installations around the world, including Cloud Gate in Chicago’s Millennium Park, explores space, structure, and perception. His work typically manifests in simple, curved forms, richly colored to draw in the viewer. The concavity of the green sculpture harnesses light and shadow, giving the appearance of either a brushed metal or a polished finish.