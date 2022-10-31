Tweaking Tradition

To produce her own, she started with a Martha Stewart recipe (“I think she’s the best,” Montez says), then weaved in ideas from recipes she found on Pinterest, all the while trying to come up with a unique ingredient to put it over the top. She goes with the retro spread Marshmallow Fluff.

“I use a little less sugar and fold in the Fluff to make the filling a little creamier and sweeter,” Montez explains. “One of the most important ingredients is cinnamon. Everybody loves that, so I use extra. Then, I add anise and a bit of fresh cloves I crush to give it a little more fall flavor. I’m always thinking, ‘What can I add to make this different and not taste like a store-bought pie?’ ”

The ingredients also flavor the house. “You don’t need a scented candle when you’re baking this pie,” she says. “Those spices just warm up your home.”

Other tricks to perfect her pumpkin pie include letting the filling sit for 20 minutes after mixing it, so the flavors meld together before pouring the combination into the crust and placing it into the oven. “I use a convection oven to distribute the heat evenly and bake it consistently.”

Of course, the crust is as important as the filling. Montez models hers after the buttery French pastry crust pâte brisée. To make sure the butter is as cold as possible, so it doesn’t melt into the flour, she freezes the butter and then grates pieces into the dough.

“You have to find the perfect balance between crust and filling. You can’t have a really thin crust and too much filling,” says Montez, noting that she usually puts 2 inches of filling atop a 1-inch-thick layer of baked crust. For aesthetics, she cuts decorative fall-themed leaves from the crust’s dough (it’s easier with a mold) and bakes them on top of the pie. She tops the whole thing with her homemade whipped cream. The result is a pumpkin pie that everyone saves room for … no matter how much turkey and mashed potatoes they’ve devoured.

“I’ve actually found that people look forward to dessert the most, since you go a whole year where you don’t taste pumpkin, or you don’t taste those warm, comforting fall flavors,” Montez says. “Thanksgiving is all about comfort food, and this is just so good and comforting. I think people gravitate to food that brings them joy.”