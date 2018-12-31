She stepped in to do Lena Horne’s hair on set of the 1943 film Stormy Weather when the studio hairdresser refused to work on a black woman, and the star became her lifelong friend thereafter. She set bridal trends for generations to come with her long-sleeved lace creation for Grace Kelly’s 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier. And she designed the sultry white crepe halter dress worn by Elizabeth Taylor in 1958’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof that sold hundreds of thousands of copies at retail.

Though Helen Rose may not be a household name like her contemporary Edith Head, she was a costume design legend in her own right who was able to parlay a feathers and froufrou beginning, making burlesque and Ice Follies costumes, into a glittering Hollywood studio film career.

A two-time Oscar winner, she headed the costume department at MGM between 1949 and 1966, designing for more than 200 films. Rose earned a reputation for having a way with chiffon, creating romantic, “dancing look” dresses (as Palm Springs Life once described them) for the most beautiful women in the world, including Judy Garland, Esther Williams, Lana Turner, Cyd Charisse, and Debbie Reynolds.

“It’s true that Edith Head’s story was exceptional and that she controlled her own narrative,” says costume historian Deborah Nadoolman Landis, founding director of the David C. Copley Center for Costume Design at UCLA. “But she also started in the 1920s at Paramount assisting Howard Greer and Travis Banton designing for Clara Bow. Rose was designing the Ice Follies. There was no studio marketing machine promoting Rose’s work — not until much, much later.”