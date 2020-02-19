Giving is Living

Helene Galen — the highest profile female philanthropist in the Coachella Valley and a crucial resident since 1980 of what she calls “the paradise” that is Rancho Mirage — has taken two tellingly motivating things along with her throughout her action-packed life. Together, these recipes for a splendid existence provide a vivid snapshot of a woman who can neither stop giving of herself and her great wealth any more than she can deny her voracious need for art and joy.

The first of Galen’s life-long take-aways is the opening line of a Charles Kingsley poem. Her Luton, England, school’s headmistress wrote it in the British-born Galen’s yearbook after Helene announced that she was to become a high school dropout at age 15: “Be good, sweet maid, and let who will be clever.”

She recalls the quote while seated in a simple blue cotton blouse and jeans at the marble living room bar of her art-packed Tamarisk Country Club golf course-side home — the former abode of her late, dear friend, Barbara Sinatra during her marriage to Zeppo Marx. Galen is chairman of the valley’s essential Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, which she cofounded with Sinatra. “I’ve never let go of that poem’s line — it’s been my guide. It’s saying, ‘Let others do what they want. You do the right thing.’”



And so she has.



The widow of billionaire banker Louis “Lou” Galen, she is seen by many as a mythic figure in Southern California. That’s due to the multitude of local board positions Galen has held for years, along with the untold millions she’s given to medical, Jewish, and arts institutions, organizations, and charities in Rancho Mirage, Los Angeles, and the entire Coachella Valley. “Which, unfortunately, makes you very high profile,” Galen sighs with a shrug, referring largely to the Rancho Mirage High School’s Helene Galen Performing Arts Center, the Eisenhower’s Helene Galen Auditorium, and Palm Desert’s Palm Springs Art Museum-run eastern outpost, The Galen. The Galen Center, University of Southern California’s basketball/entertainment arena in Los Angeles also bears the couple’s name.