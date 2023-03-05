Hendrixroe Marries Rock ’n’ Roll With an Old Hollywood Aesthetic

Designer Jordan McKay shows a collection from her brand, Hendrixroe, that finds inspiration in style icons Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe.

Hendrixroe revives the rock 'n' roll excess of their namesake. 
PHOTOGRAPHY BY TINA PICARDO.

Informed by the vintage rock ’n’ roll style of Jimi Hendrix and old Hollywood glamour of Marilyn Monroe, Hendrixroe exemplifies “glamorous rocker chic” to perfection with close attention to construction, fabric, and silhouettes.

Jordan McKay’s designs for Hendrixroe have commanded attention at numerous red-carpet events for theater, film, and television and have been worn by artists including Christina Aguilera, Cree Summer, Kardinal Offishall, and Arkells. Each creation is an extension of McKay’s vibrant and exuberant character, capturing the loud, fun, and passionate personality behind the brand.

After a successful first season as a womenswear line, Hendrixroe debuted its inaugural menswear collection in Spring 2016. “I nearly fell to my knees when I walked out, and it was a standing ovation,” says McKay, who was pursuing a law degree when she decided to change paths and follow her dreams of becoming a fashion designer. “Designing was always a dream, but it seemed like an impossible one. In that moment, it all became a tangible reality; it was beyond surreal.”

The brand has continued to expand with gender-fluid collections and plans to incorporate accessories and children’s clothing in the future.

Bright patterns and '70s cuts are hallmarks of Hendrixroe.
Hendrixroe quickly grew to include men's and women's lines.
give back 

Through the Bobbi Lampros “Giving Back” program, this show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about Oak Grove Sanctuary Palm Springs, which offers safe, comfortable, supervised housing for self-identified LGBTQ+ youth in Palm Springs.

