Hendrixroe Marries Rock ’n’ Roll With an Old Hollywood Aesthetic

Informed by the vintage rock ’n’ roll style of Jimi Hendrix and old Hollywood glamour of Marilyn Monroe, Hendrixroe exemplifies “glamorous rocker chic” to perfection with close attention to construction, fabric, and silhouettes.

Jordan McKay’s designs for Hendrixroe have commanded attention at numerous red-carpet events for theater, film, and television and have been worn by artists including Christina Aguilera, Cree Summer, Kardinal Offishall, and Arkells. Each creation is an extension of McKay’s vibrant and exuberant character, capturing the loud, fun, and passionate personality behind the brand.

After a successful first season as a womenswear line, Hendrixroe debuted its inaugural menswear collection in Spring 2016. “I nearly fell to my knees when I walked out, and it was a standing ovation,” says McKay, who was pursuing a law degree when she decided to change paths and follow her dreams of becoming a fashion designer. “Designing was always a dream, but it seemed like an impossible one. In that moment, it all became a tangible reality; it was beyond surreal.”

The brand has continued to expand with gender-fluid collections and plans to incorporate accessories and children’s clothing in the future.