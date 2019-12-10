On the Up & Up

As Sunnylands opened to the public in 2009, the totem pole that had been installed in 1976 at the dogleg of the golf course’s fifth hole showed degradation. Hunt died in 1985, but Rowe tracked down one of his 14 children: Stan Hunt. Continuing the Kwakiutl carving tradition, Stan and one of his five children, Jason Henry Hunt, spent two weeks at Sunnylands in 2010 restoring the pole and returned in 2012 for its rededication.

“I try to toggle directly from Sunnylands archives with things from outside to augment,” Rowe says of exhibition planning. “After I read that Herb Alpert was inspired by [First Nations] poles in Vancouver’s Stanley Park, it became a dream of mine to bring [the Hunts’ and his work] together.”

The exhibition includes totem poles by all three artists, as well as masks and wall plaques by the Hunts and paintings by Alpert.

Book, Tour, Performance!

The catalog for Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration provides more information about the Kwakiutl culture, Hunt family legacy, and Henry Hunt totem pole as well as profiles on all three artists and descriptions of works in the exhibition. Sunnylands’ Open-Air Experience tour includes a stop at the totem pole on the golf course, and shuttles to the pole will be available on some days during the exhibition. Herb Alpert and his wife, Lani Hall Alpert (of Sergio Mendes & Brasil’66 fame), perform a Jan. 27 concert at McCallum Theatre. For more information on both, visit sunnylands.org and mccallumtheatre.com.

