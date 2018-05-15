“When he passed away we found his drawings and blueprints, [but] we never realized he was so popular,” Simpson says. They shared those archival documents, including photos, with Keylon for the book.

“I [had] never met him,” Varnes says. “Cindy had met him several times but I feel like I really got to know him through this event.”

“PSPF did such a fantastic job taking care of us, it was just amazing,” Varnes continues. “Steven taught us so much; we look at architecture different now. I have so much more respect to learn how he was self-taught and self-made. He was such a fantastic man. It was a memory that will live forever.”

The Design of Herbert W. Burns tribute journal is priced at $20 and available for purchase at pspreservationfoundation.org/journals.html.