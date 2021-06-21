Special Arrangements

Hermano flower shop owners Sesar Orozco and Adrian Romero craft bodacious bouquets and welcome fellow artists to their airy space in Palm Springs’ Mojave Flea Trading Post.

Why did you name your shop Hermano?

Adrian: Hermano means “brother” in Spanish. There’s more to us than just flowers. We wanted to build a sense of community.

What makes Hermano unique?

Sesar: We are seasonal florists and take our time with each arrangement. They might look like they’ve just been wrapped, but there are specific folds and ties behind everything. There are a lot of steps that go into creating this little arrangement. [It’s] something you can’t buy at a grocery store, and that’s the point.