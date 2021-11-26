High Desert Holidays

Out There Bar.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OUT THERE BAR
Hide from your family.
Those heading east on Twentynine Palms Highway might view Out There Bar’s salmon-pink exterior as a beacon of hope — hope that their nettlesome mother-in-law roosting at the house won’t know where to find them, that is. Cozy up to the bar with a frothy pint, chat up the friendly staff, and shoot pool in the back room. fb.com/outtherebar
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HI-DESERTFILM LAB
Hi-Desert Film Lab.
Make memories the old-school way.
Put the smartphone down this winter and swap in a disposable or Polaroid camera. Remember those? The folks at Hi-Desert Film Lab in Yucca Valley do. They will gladly provide you with film, and then develop and scan it for you. hidesertfilmlab.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HOLISTIC RANCH
Holistic Ranch.
Shop for the person who has everything.
Buying something for the new person in your life can be stressful. Do they already own that cookbook? What size socks do they even wear? The charming boutique Hi-Desert Daydream in Twentynine Palms makes gift giving easy with one-of-a-kind treasures ranging from gold-and-rose-quartz-infused body oil to birdhouses made from ukuleles. hidesertdaydream.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY WHITE LABEL VINYL
White Label Vinyl.
Play something other than Christmas music.
Dig through rows of new and used records to impress the music aficionados in your life at White Label Vinyl in Twentynine Palms. Don’t know what they’re into these days? No sweat. They also sell books, Western wear, and vintage denim. You’re guaranteed to look cool for purchasing anything at this hidden gem. whitelabelvinyl.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JOSHUA TREE BOTTLE SHOP
Joshua Tree Bottle Shop.
Buy holiday booze that’s actually good.
It’s bad etiquette to show up to a dinner party emptyhanded — or with tacky wine you picked up from the grocery store on the way there. (Everyone can tell.) Instead, choose a bottle or 12 for your generous host at Joshua Tree Bottle Shop, whose assiduously curated selection of wines, beers, and spirits is unrivaled. joshuatreebottleshop.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HOLISTIC RANCH
Holistic Ranch.
Prepare to stick to your New Year’s resolutions.
The holidays are for indulging in crispy latkes and eggnog. But once the halls are no longer decked, it’s back to reality. That means trading in the fruitcake for actual fruit. Holistic Ranch, a stylish new market in Yucca Valley, offers a bountiful assortment of healthy and organic goods to help you get back on track. holisticranch.com