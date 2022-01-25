Analog Kids

The new site off Mohawk Trail in Yucca Valley has central AC. The space is somewhat bare-bones, a work in progress. A faint smell of fresh paint from the recently coated white walls lingers in the air. Rolls of undeveloped film sit on the front desk alongside scanners: a Kodak Pakon 135 Plus for 35mm film and an Epson Perfection V850 Pro for everything else. The shop already has several regulars.

Black and white tiles trail across the ground from the gallery into the heart of the building. Here, there’s a darkroom and a portrait studio with soft boxes that customers can rent.

Additionally, the shop offers analog enlargements and will soon function as a community workspace with group classes. The DeWitts are passionate about making analog photography accessible to anyone with the curiosity. In today’s high-tech climate, many people have access to cameras in their back pockets by way of smartphones. But those with a keen eye for composition with little to no knowledge of the innerworkings of film might feel intimidated by the process, and the DeWitts want to alleviate this trepidation.