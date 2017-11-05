Recreational marijuana will be legal in California as of Jan. 1, 2018, and the proliferation of dispensaries and proposed retail pot shops (one has even been approved for the tony El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert) means that business owners are getting more competitive with architecture and design to attract clientele.

Desert’s Finest Medical Marijuana recently opened in Desert Hot Springs and the look of the shop is definitely more high-end than hippie chic. The boutique-style interior was designed by Samuel Fleming Lewis and Stephen Kladder, owners of the design studio and gallery Lewis & Kladder located in the Antique Galleries of Palm Springs building in the Sunny Dunes Antique District.

“Although we had never designed a dispensary we were excited by the challenge,” says Lewis. “In the past, we have designed interesting small business spaces including a small production space for independent filmmakers, a community gallery, and a resale shop for gold and fine jewelry. Stephen and I both come from a background of designing large business spaces, [but] we like small business design projects because we can develop a unique point of view within a space.”