Highway to the Pie Zone

Excitement has been palpable near Oceanside Pier this month. Bystanders “oohed and aahed” at four colorful planes flying in formation, guests clinked glasses at a rooftop party, locals and tourists lined the sidewalk, people posed on a racy red motorcycle and a tiny van rushed trays of little hand pies to a new eatery that brings back memories of Tom Cruise and his 1986 Top Gun movie.

With lots of red, white and blue, HIGH Pie has taken off in a new version of a humble historical beach cottage used in Cruise’s movie, just in time for this week's release of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. If business owner, Tara Lazar, has her way, her concept will zoom into orbit.

A Palm Springs native, Lazar created popular breakfast spot Cheeky’s, as well as Birba, Mr. Lyons, Seymour’s, Alcazar, Toucans and F10 hospitality, all in the desert. A year ago, at Mission Pacific Hotel on Pacific Street, she opened a breakfast, lunch and sunset cocktails spot, High/Low. Since no dessert is served there, she opened HIGH Pie next door this month.