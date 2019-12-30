Pure and Simple

What do you pour it in?

A tall, slender highball glass is an excuse to be as simple or as stylish as possible, notes Leslle Sarego, assistant manager of Antique Galleries of Palm Springs. “Because there’s more surface space,” she says, “you can see the patterns more.” Given the area’s love of all things midcentury, Sarego says groovy highball glasses from the ’50s and ’60s are popular finds. “They have great patterns and designs,” she says. “The ’50s was minimalist modern, but the ’60s was pops of color — and gold and metallics were very big.”

As for why old-school highball designs were, well, so much cooler back in the day, Sarego says, “I think people socialized and entertained more at home. It was important to have all of these things to make the evening more special. Now, people are trying to replicate that midcentury look in a modern way, and barware is an easy way to do that.”

When do you drink?

In Japan, highballs have long been popular for pairing with food, from sushi to izakaya, as an effervescent alternative to a beer. But they’re also good for kicking off an evening, according to Bojsen-Moller. “A highball is super refreshing, and you can stretch it out a little, so it’s a great first or second cocktail of the night,” he says, adding that you might want to move on afterward. “It’s probably not what you’d want to be hitting at 10 o’clock at night following a big meal.”