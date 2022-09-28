There was a time when Coachella Valley residents seeking a higher education had to leave the desert. The first opportunity to enroll in a local two-year community college arose barely a half century ago when College of the Desert, founded in 1958, officially opened its doors in 1962. Another 28 years elapsed before a four-year institution — California State University, San Bernardino — opened a campus in Palm Desert in 1986. More recently, the University of California, Riverside established its Palm Desert Center in 2005.

Today, COD educates the largest number of local residents, and it does so in an affordable manner. For instance, the school’s plEDGE program provides freshmen and first-time college students with two full years of free tuition and fees. In addition to preparing students to complete an associate’s degree with the potential to transfer to a four-year institution, the COD also offers robust continuing education opportunities for adult learners.

The Palm Desert-based college is in the midst of a couple of expansion and development projects in Indio and Palm Springs that will ultimately increase its capacity. At the same time, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of being adaptable. “If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past two years,” says COD President Martha Garcia, “it’s that students want flexibility when it comes to learning.” The college is piloting a HyFlex (hybrid-flexible) course model that allows students to attend class in person or remotely. By design, it addresses different learning styles and varying needs — and also increases access to classes.