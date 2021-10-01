Work of Art

You’ve likely read stories about how the coronavirus pandemic proved to people that they don’t have to live where they work. Moving suddenly became much more attractive, even in the art world.

Expect to see work you haven’t seen before when the Highway 62 Open Studio Art Tours returns with 165 artists showing their wares over three weekends starting Oct. 9-10, and continuing Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24. An opening night party is slated at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Joshua Tree Art Gallery.

The pandemic created an opportunity to relocate for not just the traditional laborer that works remotely, but artists whose homes serve as their studio. “I think that we're having 46 percent new artists who have moved out to the desert, because of the pandemic presumably,” Hercia says. “I think it is going to be really interesting because we have a whole lot of new blood out here. Each artist is going to bring their own fan base to share with the rest.”