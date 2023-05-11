Hike of the Month: Contact Mine

Few visitors who enter Joshua Tree National Park at the north entrance in Twentynine Palms stop at the first trailhead — Contact Mine — located a half mile from the toll booth. Curious hikers can find more than 100 abandoned mine sites in the park. This moderately challenging, 3.7-mile, out-and-back trek starts on solid ground, leads into a sandy wash, and then gradually ascends 662 feet into a canyon. The easy-to-follow trail leads to an old mine shaft, some rusted equipment, and remnants of a rail track.

